Headlines

Protect your eyes in style with premium spectacles on Amazon

Upgrade your home decor with trendy and beautiful table covers on Amazon

Discover stylish sunglasses for every occasions on Amazon

J-K: Two Army personnel martyred in encounter with terrorists in Rajouri

Orry's 'I am living, I am a liver' remark leaves netizens in splits: 'This guy is not from this planet'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Protect your eyes in style with premium spectacles on Amazon

Upgrade your home decor with trendy and beautiful table covers on Amazon

Discover stylish sunglasses for every occasions on Amazon

8 must-watch films on Napoleon Bonaparte

7 superfoods to reduce fatty liver

Fastest to 10 ODI Centuries

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Orry's 'I am living, I am a liver' remark leaves netizens in splits: 'This guy is not from this planet'

Lutt Putt Gaya: Shah Rukh Khan dances with joy for Taapsee Pannu, Arijit Singh's voice in Dunki song impresses fans

This actress beat Akshay, Kareena, Nayanthara in list of most popular Indian stars, once worked as extra, now charges...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Protect your eyes in style with premium spectacles on Amazon

Find the perfect pair of spectacles with the perfect range on Amazon and unlock the great offers.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 05:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Spectacles not only do they help you see clearly, but they can also be a stylish accessory that enhances your overall look and they protect your eyes from harmful UV rays. It's definitely a smart decision to invest in a good pair of spectacles. Grab the deal now on Amazon. 


ROYAL SON Cat Eye Full Rim Women Spectacle Frame At Rs 854

  • Get up to 66% off on these spectacle 
  • The dimensions of these glasses are as follows: Medium size, lens width of 51mm (2.01 inches), lens height of 45mm (1.77 inches), nose bridge of 16mm (0.63 inches), temple length of 144mm (5.67 inches), and frame width of 134mm (5.28 inches)
  • The lens is made of plastic and is transparent in colour and it is replaceable, so you can easily switch it out with your prescription lenses at any store
  • The frame is made of metal and has a cateye shape and it comes in a grey/silver colour and is lightweight
  • The frame also has temple springs for added flexibility.

Buy Now on Amazon

 


Ted Smith Full Rim Aviator Spectacles Frames At Rs 1,130

  • Get up to 63% off on these spectacles frame 
  • Ted Smith Aviator Spectacles Frame is perfect for both men and women, offering a nice, comfortable, stylish, and trendy eyeglasses option
  • The lightweight design makes it suitable for all activities
  •  The temples and nose pad can fit perfectly on individuals with different face types, providing a secure and comfortable fit
  • The frame is made with high-quality materials, featuring sturdy yet ultra-lightweight legs, it has undergone antioxidant plating and has been tested to be skin-friendly and hypoallergenic
  • In terms of dimensions, the frame has a width of 53mm, a bridge width of 17mm, and a leg length of 150mm.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Karsaer Blue Light Blocking Glasses At Rs 896

  • These glasses have a plastic frame with a lens width of 54 millimetres and they are designed to protect your eyes from blue light and can be worn by people who work with computers, use mobile phones, or watch TV frequently. 
  • In terms of dimensions, the lens width is 54mm, the frame height is 51mm, the frame width is 136mm, the nose bridge is 23mm, and the leg length is 140mm
  • These anti-blue glasses not only provide eye protection but also have a fashionable square frame and they are lightweight and stylish, breaking away from the traditional nerd plastic frame design

Buy Now on Amazon


LENSKART BLU Hustlr At Rs 1,499

        

  • It's a product featured on Shark Tank India and it has these awesome Blu Cut lenses that protect your eyes from harmful blue light emitted by digital devices and filter out UV rays from the sun and these lenses are anti-glare, crack resistant, and super lightweight
  • The frame is made of TR90, which is a flexible and lightweight material, it's a large frame with a cool blue colour and the frame width is 139mm and the frame dimension is 50-20-145mm
  • Clean them regularly with Aqualens solution and a microfiber cloth to keep them smudge-free. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Chandubhai Virani, canteen worker who started Rs 4000 crore chips brand, got attention from Lay’s

This superstar got Rs 50 as first pay, now owns private jet, is richer than Tom Cruise, earns...

Meet Noel Tata's daughter, who is among successors of Ratan Tata's multi-crore business empire

Rohit Sharma reveals reason behind India's heartbreaking World Cup final loss

The Role That Changed My Life: R Madhavan says Rang De Basanti taught him a character's importance

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE