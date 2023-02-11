Promise Day 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp status, Facebook quotes and romantic messages for your lover

File photo

On the fifth day of Valentine's Week, lovers make a promise to stick by one another through good times and bad.

Promise Day, which is on the fifth day of the week, is the most significant and memorable day of Valentine's Week. This day is celebrated on February 11 every year. On this day, you should promise your significant other that you will build a lasting connection and persuade them that you will honor your word.

One makes a pledge to be there for their loved one always on this day, one of the most memorable of this romantic week, through both good and bad times.

Romantic messages to send your loved one on this Promise Day:

1. Love Need Sincerity And Trust, No Demands And No Expectations. Happy Promise Day

2. I promise, we will walk together till life ended. Happy Promise Day

3. I promise to always treat you like a queen.

You region over my heart and your wish is my command. Happy Promise Day

4. Hold my hand and I promise I’ll never let you go. Happy Promise Day Dear

5. On this promise day, I promise that you will find me next to you, whenever you need me. Happy promise day to you, sweetheart!

6. I promise that I will never leave you no matter what. Happy Promise Day, sweetheart!

7. I promise that I would never make you sad. Happy Promise Day!

8. On this promise day, I promise to always stand by you in thick and thin. Happy Promise Day!

9. In sickness or in health, I will always be by your side. Happy Promise Day!

10. "I promise that I'll never make you feel alone. Happy promise day love. Let's promise each other to be best friends forever"