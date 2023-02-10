Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Promise Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebrations

On this day we promise something or the other to each other. It is said that making a promise makes a relationship very strong.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

Promise Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebrations
Representational image

Promise Day falls on the fifth day of Valentine's week and it is a day when couples make promises to each other that they will never think of breaking. These promises show their love and commitment to each other and the strength of their relationship. Understand one thing, this Promise Day is celebrated on February 11, do not mix it with World Promise Day as it is not a part of Valentine's Week.

Promise Day 2023: Date

This time Promise Day is falling on Tuesday. This is because this time Valentine's Week started on Friday. This day, which falls on the fifth day of Valentine's Week, is celebrated to make the firm promise of love come true.

Promise Day 2023: History

Understand one thing, this Promise Day is celebrated on February 11, do not mix it with World Promise Day because it is not a part of Valentine's Week. This day is a special part of Valentine's Day which makes you a strong bond with your partners. This day is always celebrated three days before Valentine's Day.

Promise Day 2023: Importance and Significance

When someone is in love, the promises made by his partner are very important to them. Each promise shows how much you care and love for the important other people in your life. In fact, this day is also a day to express the significance of your relationship. Celebrated on February 11, Promise Day is an opportunity for couples to express that they will stand by each other no matter what the circumstances and make a firm promise that they will love and support each other unconditionally.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Newlywed B-town couple Kiara-Sidharth Malhotra Arrive in Delhi donning matching outfits
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: 5 key player battles to watch out for
Happy Chocolate Day: From Kumar Gaurav and Shahid Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra, a look at Bollywood's OG chocolate boys
Prajakta Koli aka 'Mostly Sane' features on Cadbury billboard, know her dad's emotional connection to it
From Gare Du Nord in Paris to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, a look at world's most beautiful train stations
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS Inter 2023 Practical exam admit card out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: See how to download here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.