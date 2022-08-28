Long Periods: Everything about prolonged periods of new mothers after pregnancy

Your first period after pregnancy is called a postpartum period.

The first period after pregnancy is called the postpartum period. It can be a traumatic time for new mothers to deal with periods after having a newborn. Mothers who breastfeed their newborns usually do not get periods quickly as breastfeeding suppresses the onset of the menstrual cycle. However, some women do get their periods, even when they continue breastfeeding their babies. It has also been observed that some women do get their periods as soon as they deliver their child, in such cases women are advised not to use menstrual cups or tampons.

What to Expect With Your Period After Pregnancy

In two to three weeks after a vaginal or cesarean section (C-section) delivery almost every woman experiences heavy bleeding. This is called lochia, a mix of blood and uterine tissue which the body needs to excrete after pregnancy. This is because your body continued to shed the blood and tissue that lined your uterus while you were pregnant. This is why postpartum periods seem mostly heavier than usual.

Up to 5 per cent of patients experience uncontrolled bleeding, or postpartum haemorrhage, a condition accompanied by symptoms such as low blood pressure, pale skin, and nausea.

Why do breastfeeding women don't get their periods as quickly?

Women don’t get their periods as quickly because of a hormone called 'Prolactin', which produces the milk, and also suppresses reproductive hormones. And since it suppresses the reproductive hormone, women stop ovulating.

How different are postpartum periods from the regular period?

When you do start your period again, chances are the first period after delivery won’t be like your periods before you got pregnant. Your body is once again adjusting to menstruation. Cramping that might be stronger or lighter than usual. After the delivery, when you get your periods for the first time, there are chances of a few changes in your periods such as blood clots, heavier flow, irregular cycle, and intense cramps.