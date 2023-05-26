Priyanka Chopra wears Michael Kors sexy green backless dress, price is whopping

Actress Priyanka Chopra's impeccable sense of style keeps her in high demand as a global fashion star. With her recent magazine photoshoots, Priyanka has been making headlines. Her most recent cover shoot for The Zoe Report went viral. The actress sat down with the magazine to discuss her new spy thriller series Citadel, her family, the best fashion advice she's ever had, and other topics. Her stylistic choices for the shoot, which included clothes appropriate for the summer and nailed the season's strongest trends, delighted her followers as well. But we discovered all the components to recreate the style after falling in love with a backless green dress.

Priyanka Chopra donned a Michael Kors Collection dress in one of the pictures from the magazine photoshoot. The star shared pictures of her photoshoot with the caption, "POV: You see the beautiful Santa Monica Mountains in Topanga, on a particularly hot day, and everything around was in full bloom (thanks to the crazy rain this year in SoCal) That's the story behind the pictures we shot."

The Cascade Metal Collar Gown is the name of the beautiful lime green outfit. You will spend Rs 3,40,606 to purchase the garment for your closet. If you don't mind spending the astronomical quantity, it is ideal for your summer adventures on white sandy beaches or in blue water bodies.

Priyanka's green outfit has a floor-sweeping design and a relaxed fit through the bust, waist, and hips. It also has a gold-tone metal collar with a back chain clasp closure, sleeveless cut-in shoulders, a pleated draped front, a thigh-high slit, a high-low hem, an open plunging cowl detail, and a pleated front.

With a gold Bulgari serpentine watch and ring, Priyanka added some flair to the outfit. The finishing touches included center-parted open wavy hair, feathered brows, delicate eye makeup, mascara on the lashes, bright pink lips, rouged cheeks, a dewy base, and light contouring.