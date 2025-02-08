The necklace, called the ‘Emerald Venus Necklace’, is part of Bvlgari’s High Jewellery collection.

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning at her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding in Mumbai. She wore a beautiful turquoise lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. The lehenga had detailed embroidery and a slight shimmer, making it look dreamy and elegant. She paired it with a one-shoulder bralette blouse, adding a modern touch to her traditional outfit. However, what caught everyone's attention was her luxurious Bvlgari necklace with 62 emerald beads, which added a royal touch to her look.

The necklace, called the ‘Emerald Venus Necklace’, is part of Bvlgari’s High Jewellery collection. It is inspired by the Mediterranean plant Capelvenere, also known as "Venus’s hair." The necklace features finely cut emeralds and diamonds, making it a true masterpiece. The rich green shade of the emeralds stood out beautifully against Priyanka’s bright outfit, making it the main highlight of her look.

As the global brand ambassador for Bvlgari, Priyanka often wears the brand’s luxury jewellery. For her brother’s wedding, she kept the rest of her jewellery simple, pairing the necklace with small diamond studs and rings, allowing the statement piece to shine.

She also styled her hair in a neat updo decorated with baby’s breath flowers, giving her a soft and elegant look. Her simple yet graceful hairstyle, along with her natural makeup, made her appearance even more charming.

