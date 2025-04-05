Priyanka wore a breezy white top with cape sleeves and a short neckline, paired with a dramatic ankle-length skirt.

Fashion met royalty as Priyanka Chopra brought effortless glamour to Jaipur during her shoot with luxury brand Bvlgari. The actor was seen posing gracefully against the stunning backdrop of the city's palaces, leaving fans captivated. A video shared by Bvlgari's Creative Director Lucia Silvestri on April 3 offered a glimpse of her striking look.

Priyanka wore a breezy white top with cape sleeves and a short neckline, paired with a dramatic ankle-length skirt. The sculptural skirt, crafted in tropical linen suiting, featured a stitched front drape, tonal waist tie, and a sleek side zipper. The standout piece is from the luxury fashion label The Row and is priced at $2,910, which converts to approximately Rs 2.43 lakh.

She kept her glam subtle yet impactful with softly blushed cheeks, contoured cheekbones, and a nude chocolate brown lipstick. Her hair was styled in loose, soft curls that framed her face beautifully and added a romantic touch to the overall look.

As for accessories, Priyanka made sure to turn up the style quotient. She wore a dainty pendant necklace and a beige hat that added a vintage twist. Her black oversized cat-eye sunglasses brought in a bold element, while golden bangles stacked on her wrists added sparkle. A chunky statement ring and golden metallic stiletto heels completed her head-turning ensemble.

