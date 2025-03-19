Priyanka opted for a Dior Chez Moi co-ord set featuring the brand’s iconic Toile de Jouy motif in white and navy blue silk twill.

Priyanka Chopra is back in India and has already set fashion goals with her latest airport look. The global icon, who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie #SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu, was recently spotted at Mumbai airport looking effortlessly stylish. True to her signature style, Priyanka blended comfort and luxury in a chic pyjama co-ord set from Dior, proving once again why she remains a trendsetter.

Priyanka’s Luxe Dior Look

Priyanka opted for a Dior Chez Moi co-ord set featuring the brand’s iconic Toile de Jouy motif in white and navy blue silk twill. The shirt came with a notched collar, black piping, a button-down front, and two pockets, giving it a polished yet relaxed vibe. She paired it with matching relaxed-fit pants, embracing the print-on-print trend effortlessly. To add a casual touch, she left her shirt unbuttoned, revealing a black tank top underneath.

The price tag of her outfit

If you’re wondering about the cost of Priyanka’s chic airport ensemble, prepare to be amazed. The luxurious Dior co-ord set comes with a hefty price tag of €1,494, which is approximately Rs 1.34 lakh.

Accessories and Make-up

Keeping the look elevated yet fuss-free, Priyanka accessorized with oversized rectangular sunglasses, golden hoop earrings, and classic white shoes. However, what truly grabbed the attention of fashion enthusiasts was her dazzling diamond navel piercing, adding an extra element of glam. With blushed cheeks, red lipstick, and her luscious tresses styled in a side partition, Priyanka nailed the airport look with her signature elegance.

