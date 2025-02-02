Priyanka Chopra made a stylish return to Mumbai for her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding, looking stunning in a chic all-white airport ensemble.

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently filming her movie SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu, took a break from her busy schedule to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding. On February 2, the 42-year-old actress was seen arriving in Mumbai, looking stylish as ever at the airport.

Priyanka wore an all-white outfit that was both comfortable and chic. She chose a loose cotton shirt with full sleeves, decorated with small flower embroidery on the side. She left a few buttons open to show a white bralette underneath, adding a relaxed touch to the look. She paired the shirt with matching white shorts, making the outfit perfect for travel.

For accessories, Priyanka went with white-rimmed oval sunglasses, a grey cap, golden hoop earrings, and grey loafers. She added a pop of colour with a yellow handbag, making the outfit stand out even more.

Her makeup was simple and natural, with soft nude eyeshadow, mascara, and a glowing highlighter. She finished the look with nude lipstick and let her hair fall in loose waves, giving her a fresh, effortless vibe.

While Priyanka took a break to join her brother’s wedding, she has a busy year ahead. She recently completed filming Citadel Season Two and has two upcoming films, The Bluff and Heads of State. She is also working on SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli.

