Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 15, 2026, 01:32 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra shines in sapphire necklace while Nick Jonas chooses Rs 19,000 watch at Golden Globes 2026
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas once again proved why they remain one of the most admired celebrity couples as they walked the red carpet at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards 2026. Dressed in black and navy blue outfits, the duo struck the perfect balance between glamour and elegance.

Coordinated red carpet style

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a custom navy-blue Dior gown featuring a structured bodice and a flowing, layered skirt. The deep hue of the outfit gave her appearance a royal charm. Beside her, Nick Jonas kept things classic in a black tuxedo, paired with a crisp white shirt and a black bow tie.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Nick Jonas’ affordable watch choice

Nick Jonas made a quiet style statement with his choice of accessories. The singer wore a Fossil Carraway Automatic watch, priced at approximately Rs 19,995. Featuring a brown croco-embossed leather strap and a clean automatic dial, the watch blended perfectly with his formal attire.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BVLGARI Official (@bvlgari)

Priyanka Chopra’s show-stopping necklace

Priyanka’s jewellery was the highlight of her look. She wore a Bvlgari high jewellery necklace featuring a 14.06-carat cushion-cut blue sapphire, surrounded by diamonds and sapphires. The sculptural design, crafted with round and baguette-cut diamonds, added depth and brilliance to the piece.

