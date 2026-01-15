US-Iran Conflict: How military action may backfire on Donald Trump?
Priyanka Chopra shines in sapphire necklace while Nick Jonas chooses Rs 19,000 watch at Golden Globes 2026
PM Modi inaugurates 28th Conference of CSPOC in New Delhi, ensures creating open-source tech platforms for Global South
Himachal Pradesh Tragedy: Six people burned alive after fire breaks out in 'chula' in Sirmaur district, one man survives
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty honour Indian forces at Karwar Naval Base, launches film's music with real heroes
Ali Khan, Pakistan-born USA pacer denied Indian visa ahead of T20 World Cup? USA Cricket official responds to viral claim
Jana Nayagan row: Thalapathy Vijay's fans suffer another blow as SC turns down 'ruined' producer's plea
Castle APP Free Download Latest Version (For Android) 2026
Syed Asif Ali: Crafting Verified Digital Identities in the AI Era
Deepak Tijori duped of Rs 5 lakh in fake film financing, scamsters claimed to be linked with major production houses
LIFESTYLE
Priyanka Chopra dazzles in a sapphire Bvlgari necklace while Nick Jonas opts for a Rs 19,000 Fossil watch at the Golden Globes 2026, blending luxury with effortless style.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas once again proved why they remain one of the most admired celebrity couples as they walked the red carpet at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards 2026. Dressed in black and navy blue outfits, the duo struck the perfect balance between glamour and elegance.
Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a custom navy-blue Dior gown featuring a structured bodice and a flowing, layered skirt. The deep hue of the outfit gave her appearance a royal charm. Beside her, Nick Jonas kept things classic in a black tuxedo, paired with a crisp white shirt and a black bow tie.
Nick Jonas made a quiet style statement with his choice of accessories. The singer wore a Fossil Carraway Automatic watch, priced at approximately Rs 19,995. Featuring a brown croco-embossed leather strap and a clean automatic dial, the watch blended perfectly with his formal attire.
Priyanka’s jewellery was the highlight of her look. She wore a Bvlgari high jewellery necklace featuring a 14.06-carat cushion-cut blue sapphire, surrounded by diamonds and sapphires. The sculptural design, crafted with round and baguette-cut diamonds, added depth and brilliance to the piece.