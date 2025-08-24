Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Lifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Priyanka Chopra’s radiant skin isn’t magic, here's what she actually does

Priyanka Chopra’s glowing skin is every fan’s dream. Who doesn’t want skin like hers? Here’s a look at her simple daily routine that keeps her skin radiant and healthy, showing that true beauty comes from caring for both body and mind.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 06:57 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Priyanka Chopra’s radiant skin isn’t magic, here's what she actually does
Easy home skincare tips

Priyanka Chopra loves keeping her skincare simple but effective. She often uses coconut oil to remove makeup and moisturise her skin, a habit she learned from her grandmother. The actress also relies on turmeric-based ubtan scrubs to exfoliate and brighten her skin, along with yogurt-honey hair masks to nourish her hair naturally. These remedies, rooted in traditional Indian practices, help keep her skin soft, glowing, and healthy. The actress believes that small daily habits, like gently massaging oil into the skin or applying a natural scrub, make a huge difference over time. She also emphasises consistency, saying that even the simplest steps can create lasting results if followed regularly.

Drinks for healthy body and skin

It’s not just about what she puts on her skin, our 'desi girl' takes care of her body from the inside as well. She drinks a 3-ingredient digestive drink made with fennel powder, cumin seeds, and coriander mixed with water, which helps reduce acidity and supports gut health. She also swears by raw ginger shots with honey, a natural remedy she says is perfect for soothing sore throats and boosting immunity. Beyond these drinks, Priyanka Chopra stays hydrated, eats balanced meals, and prioritises good sleep, showing that inner wellness directly reflects on your skin. She also enjoys professional facials and treatments occasionally, blending modern skincare with traditional practices to maintain her radiant glow.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora, 51, reveals her 'superfood' for energy and ageless beauty, 'this is something I have prioritised my entire life'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas proves that glowing skin doesn’t have to come from expensive products or complicated routines. Instead, it’s about simple, consistent care, combining natural ingredients, healthy drinks, and smart wellness habits. Her easy-to-follow routine shows that looking and feeling your best truly starts from within, inspiring fans everywhere to embrace a holistic approach to beauty.

