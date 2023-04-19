Search icon
Priyanka Chopra's little Malti Marie turns a fashionista in a Gucci overcoat worth Rs. 75,000

Malti's stylish overcoat is for 735 pounds i.e. 74,710 rupees and this overcoat is from the luxury brand 'Gucci'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 07:56 AM IST

Global star Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming series 'Citadel'. Recently, Priyanka was spotted with her singer-husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Along with Priyanka, her little daughter was also spotted with stunning looks.

Recently, pictures surfaced on social media of Priyanka Chopra and Malti. While Priyanka looked stunning in a black overcoat and matching pants, Nick kept it casual in a white hoodie, denim and a white cap. However, it was Malti whose stylish look grabbed everyone's attention. Indeed, Baby Malti appeared super adorable and stylish in an overcoat and woollen shoes.

Malti Mary wore 'Gucci' overcoat worth Rs 75 thousand

On her way out for the outing, Malti was seen on her father Nick's lap, dressed in brown velvet trim and an overcoat. This Malti look is discussed a lot everywhere. Malti's stylish overcoat is worth 735 pounds or 74,710 rupees and is from the luxury brand 'Gucci'.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra came to India with her family for the first time after the birth of her daughter Malti to attend the event at 'Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center' in Mumbai. After this, she had a darshan of Bappa at Siddhivinayak temple with her daughter.

Last year in January, the actress welcomed her daughter Malti through surrogacy.

