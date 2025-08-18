Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story reveals secret behind her glass-like glowing skin

Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 5-step guide to perfect push-ups
LIFESTYLE
Priyanka Chopra shared her skincare secret on Instagram. This facial treatment revealed her glowing skin and highlighted the importance of consistent self-care.
Priyanka Chopra has been a beauty inspiration admired by millions worldwide. The actress showcases that true beauty comes from within. Recently, Priyanka gave her fans a closer look at her skincare regimen through her Instagram stories. She shared behind-the-scenes of her facial treatment. These short clips delighted fans who were eager to know the secret of her radiant skin.
The first video began with Priyanka Chopra lying comfortably on a treatment bed, ready for her skincare session. Her hair was pulled back neatly with a headband. A beauty expert was seen applying a creamy white mask on her face with a brush.
In the second video, Priyanka’s skin was treated with a glass electrode wand, a tool commonly used in high-frequency facials. The wand works by sending gentle electric currents through the skin, stimulating blood circulation and oxygen flow. This treatment is helpful for acne, enlarged pores, dullness, or even fine lines.
The last video clip showed Priyanka’s face being gently wiped with a soft, wet tissue. Once the treatment was completed, she added the text 'Final result' to the video, showing off her radiant look. Her skin looked plump, hydrated, and naturally glowing; it's the perfect result most people hope to see after a good facial.