'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 5-step guide to perfect push-ups

BJP-led NDA fields CP Radakrishnan: How is Vice President elected? Who can contest polls? Details here

'Dogesh Bhai - The Real Bodyguard...': WATCH this viral video of German Shepherd jumping from a balcony to protect children from a stray dog

Anil Sharma BREAKS SILENCE on equation with Ameesha Patel after Gadar 2 fallout, reveals MAJOR DETAILS on Gadar 3: 'Sakeena and Tara...'

Must-visit 4 yoga retreat destinations for a life-changing experience

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi for Ganpati sthapana

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story reveals secret behind her glass-like glowing skin

Divya Khossla says she 'lived in a slum' to witness other side of living: 'Wanted to understand...'

Gopal Mukherjee’s grandson files FIR against Vivek Agnihotri, accuses him of twisting his identity in The Bengal Files: 'He was called Kasai…'

NEET PG Result 2025: NBEMS likely to announce result by THIS date at natboard.edu.in; check result date and category-wise qualifying percentiles

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 5-step guide to perfect push-ups

Yasmin Karachiwala’s 5-step guide to perfect push-ups

BJP-led NDA fields CP Radakrishnan: How is Vice President elected? Who can contest polls? Details here

How is Vice President elected? Who can contest? Proportional Representation?

'Dogesh Bhai - The Real Bodyguard...': WATCH this viral video of German Shepherd jumping from a balcony to protect children from a stray dog

Viral: German Shepherd jumping from balcony to protect kids from a stray dog

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story reveals secret behind her glass-like glowing skin

Priyanka Chopra shared her skincare secret on Instagram. This facial treatment revealed her glowing skin and highlighted the importance of consistent self-care.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 02:28 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story reveals secret behind her glass-like glowing skin

TRENDING NOW

Priyanka Chopra has been a beauty inspiration admired by millions worldwide. The actress showcases that true beauty comes from within. Recently, Priyanka gave her fans a closer look at her skincare regimen through her Instagram stories. She shared behind-the-scenes of her facial treatment. These short clips delighted fans who were eager to know the secret of her radiant skin.

A Peek into Priyanka’s facial treatment

The first video began with Priyanka Chopra lying comfortably on a treatment bed, ready for her skincare session. Her hair was pulled back neatly with a headband. A beauty expert was seen applying a creamy white mask on her face with a brush. 

Untitled-design-7

Read More: Priyanka Chopra begins her mornings with this Indian breakfast that's great for weight loss

The high-tech equipment

In the second video, Priyanka’s skin was treated with a glass electrode wand, a tool commonly used in high-frequency facials. The wand works by sending gentle electric currents through the skin, stimulating blood circulation and oxygen flow. This treatment is helpful for acne, enlarged pores, dullness, or even fine lines.

The Final Glow

The last video clip showed Priyanka’s face being gently wiped with a soft, wet tissue. Once the treatment was completed, she added the text 'Final result' to the video, showing off her radiant look. Her skin looked plump, hydrated, and naturally glowing; it's the perfect result most people hope to see after a good facial.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Children broke an unusual 'Cycle Dahi Handi' to celebrate the festival - VIRAL
Children broke an unusual 'Cycle Dahi Handi' to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami
Italy's Meloni, Germany's Merz, EU President to join Zelenskyy for Washington talks with Trump on Ukraine peace
European leaders to join Zelenskyy for Washington talks with Trump on Ukraine...
'Bhai aap kya kahenge ho?' Shashi Tharoor stumped by X user, switches to Hindi in viral social media exchange
'Bhai aap kya kahenge ho?' Shashi Tharoor stumped by X user, switches to Hindi i
From IU to Park Hyung-sik, Bae Suzy: 6 popular K-drama stars who sang for their own OSTs
6 popular K-drama stars who sang for their own OSTs
Jr NTR fans erupt in protest against TDP MLA over shocking remarks on actor and demand boycott of War 2
Jr NTR fans erupt in protest against TDP MLA over shocking remarks on actor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE