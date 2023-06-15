Priyanka Chopra's baby girl Malti playing with this luxurious crossbody bag worth Rs 2.45 lakh

There is no denying that Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, the daughter of Priyanka Chopra, is a future star in the making. The young girl has won the hearts of millions of people online with her adorable pictures. The little munchkin is having the time of her life with her mom and father Nick Jonas.

The Citadel actress shared some captivating photos from her family vacation on Wednesday, June 14, and one in particular got our attention was Malti was playing with the tiny pastel green bag, which costs Rs 2.45 lakh.

In the picture, Malti was sitting in a baby's chair at a restaurant, playing with her costly Bulgari purse. The serpenti forever little cross-body bag is made of emerald green calf leather and lined with amethyst purple grosgrain. The snakehead closure is made of light gold-plated brass and is adorned with black and white agate enamel scales and green malachite eyes.

In a series of pictures shared by Priyanka Chopra, was seen pouting in the images as she took a selfie with her husband Nick Jonas. Next, she posted a photo of herself and Tamanna Dutt having fun on a ship. In the next image, Malti is seated in a baby chair and wearing a pink outfit. In addition to sharing a photo from a train station, our desi girl also showed Malti some breathtaking vistas of the surrounding area.

In Jodhpur, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged vows in 2018. Malti was born to the couple last year through surrogacy.

Priyanka last appeared in the films Citadel and Love Again. She is currently preoccupied with the Heads of State filming in London with Idris Elba. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa and Citadel season 2 in the works.