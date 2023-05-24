Priyanka Chopra reveals her obsession with this Indian food, PS: It has many health benefits

Even though Priyanka Chopra and her family—husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie—have made their home in the US, India holds a special place in her heart. In a pleasant video conversation, the actress who most recently appeared on the cover of Grazia UK shared some of her favourite foods, films, and other information. As an Indian, you will undoubtedly be able to relate to one of the queries about her strangest eating behaviour.

Priyanka Chopra recently answered "10 hot questions" and discussed her "weirdest food habit" in an interview with Grazia magazine. Trying to guess what it might be? The actress claimed that she could "put achaar in anything".

Following this, Priyanka Chopra explained achaar to those unfamiliar with the ubiquitous Indian condiment. “Achaar is pickles, Indian pickles. And, they can be made of anything. They can be made out of vegetables, they can be made out of meat, they can be made out of radish, they can be made out of mango, fruit, whatever,” Priyanka Chopra said in the clip.

She further said that achaar is “usually spicy” and that she likes to put them in everything from pizza to sandwiches and “of course India food”. Priyanka Chopra disclosed that she even eats achaar with Chinese sometimes. “Indian Chinese is awesome,” she added. At the end, she reiterated that her habit of eating achaar with everything “is kind of weird”.

It wouldn't be inaccurate to say that Priyanka Chopra gave New Yorkers their first taste of Indian cuisine. She passionately loves Indian cuisine, as seen by the fact that her restaurant, SONA, serves a variety of desi foods including paani puri and kulcha.