Priyanka Chopra opens up about her deep depression after botched nose surgery

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is always in the limelight. Currently, the actress is in the limelight for her look at Met Gala event 2023. The photos of this event are on social media. Amidst all this, Priyanka has also made shocking revelations in an interview. The actress said that she was mentally affected after the nose surgery went wrong.

Priyanka went into depression when her nose surgery went wrong

40-year-old actress Priyanka Chopra was recently seen on 'Sirius XM The Howard Stern' show. During this time, he spoke openly about the dark phase of his life. Priyanka revealed that her life was turned upside down when a polyp in her nasal cavity was removed.

Priyanka said, "It happened, and my face looked completely different and I went into a deep depression." The actress said, "She thought her career was over before it started." " Priyanka further revealed that it was her father who encouraged her to undergo corrective surgery. Priyanka said, "I was scared of him but he was like, 'I will stay in the room with you.'"

Priyanka had three films released after the surgery went wrong

The 'Quantico' star praised her father and said, "He held my hand through it and helped me regain my confidence." Priyanka Chopra also thanked Gadar fame Bollywood director Anil Sharma who helped the actress after her surgery. He was offered the role after losing three different film projects.

Priyanka also made a shocking revelation on Bollywood politics

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had also revealed that she was "backed into a corner" in Bollywood and no one was casting her. She revealed that she was so tired of politics that she decided to take a break from Bollywood. After this, she moved to Hollywood and then made her debut in the music industry in 2012 with her single In My City. However, after this, she appeared in many Hollywood films and series.