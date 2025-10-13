Add DNA as a Preferred Source
LIFESTYLE

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas serve couple fashion goals in coordinated ivory outfits at pre-Diwali bash in New York

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stun at a pre-Diwali New York party in coordinated ivory outfits, inspiring fans with elegant, modern, and festive couple fashion goals.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 10:36 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas serve couple fashion goals in coordinated ivory outfits at pre-Diwali bash in New York
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have once again shown why they are one of the most stylish couples. Just days after celebrating Karwa Chauth, the pair attended a pre-Diwali party hosted by Priyanka’s manager, Anjula Acharia, in New York. The couple’s coordinated ivory looks immediately captured attention, highlighting their ability to merge elegance with festive cheer.

Priyanka Chopra’s stunning ivory ensemble

Priyanka Chopra opted for a modern take on festive fashion, stepping away from traditional heavy sarees and lehengas. She wore a stylish ivory co-ord set, with a halter-neck bralette featuring a criss-cross design, paired with a sheer full-sleeve jacket adorned with delicate embroidery and mirror work. The outfit was completed with high-waisted flared pants, giving her a contemporary yet festive appeal.

Priyanka accessorised her look with a delicate silver maang tikka, diamond drop earrings, a ring, and carried a chic white furry clutch. Her makeup emphasised natural beauty with nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, contoured cheeks with a touch of blush, highlighter for a glow, and glossy nude lipstick. To complement her look, Priyanka styled her hair in a neat middle-parted bun adorned with a white gajra, giving her a timeless and elegant finish.

ALSO READ: From Deepika Padukone to Akshay Kumar: 6 Bollywood stars who wear meaningful tattoos with their own stories

Nick Jonas’s look

Nick Jonas complemented Priyanka’s elegance with a traditional yet refined ivory sherwani. He paired an off-white pyjama with a floral-printed kurta to balance classic festive style with a modern touch.

 
 
 
 
 
 

The couple’s coordinated ivory outfits not only matched each other perfectly but also exuded a sophisticated festive vibe suitable for a pre-Diwali celebration.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Parineeti Chopra's Karwa Chauth: How Chopra sisters keep their celebrations all simple, yet elegant

