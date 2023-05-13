Priyanka Chopra looks magnificent in lemon yellow ruffled saree at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement

Priyanka Chopra looks magnificent in yellow ruffled saree at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement

Priyanka Chopra was a ray of sunshine in a yellow saree at Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician Raghav Chadha's wedding. While attending her cousin Parineeti's engagement, Priyanka Chopra and her brother Siddharth went outside for a photo session. The actress offered a namaste to the photographers.

On Saturday morning, the actress took a flight to Delhi to attend her cousin Parineeti's engagement celebration at Delhi's Kapurthala House. Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's husband, and Malti Marie, their daughter, were absent from the engagement ceremony. Due to current tour commitments with his boy band Jonas Brothers, the singer was unable to attend the festivities.

Priyanka was looking stunning in a dramatic yellow ruffled saree paired with a corset blouse. She was seen posing with her brother Siddharth Chopra and Parineeti's father Pawan Chopra. She also obliged the photographers with some of her red carpet moves.

Let us inform you that Manish Malhotra, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, and other celebrities also joined Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement celebration.

