Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta congratulate Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu

Harnaaz Sandhu of India won the coveted 70th Miss Universe 2021 title on Monday, December 13 at a glittering virtual event staged in Eilat, Israel, ending India's 21-year drought at the international competition. Harnaaz is the third Indian woman to win the title and the first since Lara Dutta in 2000.

Lara took to Twitter to share the winning moment of Harnaaz and congratulated her. “Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 !!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse

Priyanka Chopra, the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, too shared a tweet congratulating India and Harnaaz. She wrote, “And the new Miss Universe is… Miss India Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 … bringing the crown home after 21 years!”

Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 … bringing the crown home after 21 years! https://t.co/sXtZzrNct8 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 13, 2021

21-year-old Harnaaz was born into a Sikh family and she hails from Chandigarh, a yoga enthusiast, and fitness lover Harnaaz started her journey in her teens. In 2017, she won Miss Chandigarh, later in 2018 she claimed the title of Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018.

After winning two titles, she competed for Miss India 2019, where ended up in the top 12. However, she had won Miss India Punjab, and in the same year, she also stared in The Landers music video 'Tarthalli'. This September, Harnaaz won the prestigious title of Miss Diva Universe India 2021 and she was honoured with the crown by Kriti Sanon.