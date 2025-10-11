Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Parineeti Chopra's Karwa Chauth: How Chopra sisters keep their celebrations all simple, yet elegant

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra celebrated Karwa Chauth with traditions, love, togetherness, and meaningful rituals while sharing glimpses with fans on social media.

This year, Karwa Chauth celebrations were extra special for the Chopra sisters, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra, as they shared intimate glimpses of their traditions with fans, keeping their celebrations simple, personal, and elegant.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Karwa Chauth celebrations

Priyanka Chopra celebrated the festival with her husband, Nick Jonas, in New York. She posted a heartwarming series of photos on Instagram. In her post, Priyanka mentioned, 'Surprise!! Daddy’s back! In the middle of intense touring, when he comes back home, to make sure he spends Karva Chauth with me every year, when my mother-in-law sends me my Sargi the day before, and my mother brings back delicious food made by Vikas Khanna from @bungalowny to break my fast.. this is what my dreams were made of. Thank you for being my true chaand. Love you forever and always @nickjonas

In the photographs, Priyanka looked stunning in a black outfit paired with a red dupatta, covering her head in traditional style. One photo captured her pointing at the moon with Nick by her side, while another showcased a playful moment where she placed her mehendi hand over Nick’s face, symbolising their festive fun and strong bond. A particularly heartwarming frame featured Nick interacting with their daughter, Malti Marie. He was seen guiding her as she doodled in her notebook, which had her name written in big green letters. The little family moment highlighted the togetherness and joy that defined Priyanka’s celebration.

Parineeti Chopra Karwa Chauth celebrations

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra had a joyful Karwa Chauth celebration of her own; this year was particularly special as she is expecting her first child with husband and politician Raghav Chadha. Parineeti shared pictures of herself dressed in a pink suit with minimal mehendi, observing the fast for her husband. One picture showed her performing the traditional ritual of sighting her husband through a sieve, while Raghav held a pooja thali. Another charming detail included her footwear, embroidered with 'P love R' and their wedding date, 24.09.2023, adding a sentimental touch to the celebration.

Parineeti also shared her baby bump on Instagram stories, along with a half-moon and heart emoticon, giving fans a peek into her joy as a mom-to-be. She captioned her post, 'My chaand — my love, Happy Karwa Chauth!' reflecting the warmth and simplicity with which she celebrated the festival alongside her husband.

Both Chopra sisters kept their celebrations intimate and heartfelt, focusing on family bonding, small, thoughtful gestures, and meaningful traditions.

