Priyanka Chopra launches Indian food restaurant 'Sona' in NYC, reveals how name has Amitabh Bachchan connection

There's no stopping for Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the actor announced her new venture. Yes, she has turned into a restaurateur and launched an Indian based restaurant in New York City. Priyanka named it 'Sona' and took to her Instagram page and revealed the reason why. A couple of years back, PeeCee had shared a video in which she is dancing to the song 'Sona Sona' picturised on Amitabh Bachchan from the film Major Saab.

Priyanka shared a photo of 'Sona' along with the puja she conducted with her husband and singer Nick Jonas while blessing the space out. The actor wrote, "I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef @harinayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country."

Dishing out more details, Priyanka stated, "SONA is opening later this month, and I can’t wait to see you there! This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin. Thank you to our designer Melissa Bowers and the rest of the team for realizing this vision so clearly."

Priyanka concluded by writing, "The second and third photos were taken in September 2019 when we performed a small intimate Puja (prayer ceremony) to bless the space that would soon become @sonanewyork Godspeed!"

Earlier this year, Priyanka launched a range of hair care products named Anomaly. Apart from being an actor, PeeCee is an author and a successful producer too.