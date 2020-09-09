Priyanka Chopra is back with 'bangs' in her latest video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to her Instagram page and shared her latest video. In the video, she is seen enjoying the new IPL anthem titled 'Aayenge Hum Wapas' and talking about enjoying the upcoming cricket season while in the USA. PeeCee is seen sporting a new hairdo for the first time in the lockdown and it marks the return of her bangs. She last donned the hairstyle back in 2013.

In case you don't remember, Priyanka featured fringed hairdo in her first music single 'In My City' released in 2012. She also donned similar hairstyle in the films Zanjeer (2013) and Mary Kom (2014).

She captioned her latest Instagram post stating, "I looooooove Cricket!!!! So I’m super excited! Like the anthem 'Aayenge Hum Wapas' says...The Dream 11 IPL is back!!... and I'm going to catch it on @HotstarUSA. #HotstarUSA is gifting 5 lucky people annual subscriptions to enjoy #Dream11IPL. Just post a video of yourself singing a few lines from the anthem “Aayenge Hum Wapas”, use #AayengeHumWapas & tag HotstarUSA. This contest is only open to participants in USA. T&C apply. Check the link in my bio for more. Visit the @hotstarusa page to watch the #AayengeHumWapas anthem film."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in a Netflix original film titled We Can Be Heroes. She is playing the role of Ms. Gradenko. The film is directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez and the streaming date is yet to be announced.

PeeCee also has another Netflix original film The White Tiger in which she is paired opposite Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, Priyanka is also co-producing the film adapted from a book under her home banner Purple Pebble Pictures.