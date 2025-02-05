Priyanka Chopra looked beautiful in a bright orange suit at her brother’s pre-wedding celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai to celebrate her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya, and as always, she is making heads turn with her stunning fashion choices. The actress recently attended one of the pre-wedding events, where she looked radiant in a beautiful orange suit, perfectly blending grace and festive charm.

Her outfit, designed in a rich coral hue, is crafted from luxurious Viscose Silk fabric. The kurta featured a relaxed fit with a V-neckline, full sleeves, and an asymmetrical hemline that added a modern touch. Intricate golden sequin floral embroidery further elevated the look, making it a perfect choice for a grand celebration. She paired it with matching pants, giving the ensemble a polished and elegant finish.

Priyanka kept her makeup soft and sophisticated, opting for nude brown lips, a hint of pink blush, and subtle eye makeup that enhanced her natural beauty. She styled her hair in loose waves, adding a touch of effortless glamour to her overall appearance.

Watch

If you’re wondering about the price of this gorgeous outfit, it comes from the brand One Not Two and is available for Rs 17,960. Would you add it to your festive wardrobe?

