Priyanka Chopra begins her mornings with this Indian breakfast that's great for weight loss

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 43rd birthday on July 18. The Desi girl, who now lives in LA, once revealed in a 2008 interview that she doesn't go on crazy diets, as she is blessed with a good metabolism. Although the American lifestyle is way different from the Indian lifestyle, the actress hasn't forgotten her roots and still relishes Indian food.

What is Priyanka Chopra's favourite breakfast?

Bollywood's desi girl has perpetually talked about her love for poha, a popular Indian dish made from flattened rice.

Back in 2022, she shared a picture of poha on her Instagram story, saying it "took me back to Mumbai" while she was in LA. In 2023, she posted another Instagram story of herself eating poha with the caption, "Thank you... for my favourite breakfast... poha for the win!"

Is poha healthy?

Poha is made by cooking flattened rice with a little oil, mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions and peanuts. It is light, easy to digest and makes you feel full. Many people love its mild taste and the fact that it takes just a few minutes to prepare.

A bowl of poha (approximately 150 grams) contains around 180-200 calories, with fewer carbohydrates and slightly more iron due to the addition of peanuts.

