Kate Middleton finally returned to the public eye and made her 13th appearance after becoming a part of the royal family in 2011 at this year's Trooping the Colour. True to form, the Princess of Wales didn’t disappoint, coordinating elegantly with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and capturing the attention of royal watchers with her poised presence and timeless style.

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte delighted royal fans with their matching outfits at this year’s Trooping the Colour, offering a heartwarming mother-daughter moment during the royal procession up the Mall. Kate wore a striking turquoise and white Catherine Walker coat dress paired with a matching hat by Juliette Botterilll Milliner, while Charlotte echoed the look in a high-neck, long-sleeved dress in the same vibrant hue, as reported by The Mirror.

The two shared smiles and laughs as they waved from their carriage, joined by Prince George and Prince Louis. Meanwhile, Prince William took part in the parade on horseback, riding alongside other senior members of the royal family.

Kate’s outfit appears to be a thoughtful nod to Princess Diana, closely mirroring a turquoise and white Catherine Walker suit Diana wore during a 1992 visit to New Delhi, India. The subtle tribute may carry added significance in light of the recent Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, suggesting Kate’s choice was not only a gesture of remembrance for Diana but also a quiet show of solidarity with those affected by the tragedy in India, as reported by InStyle.

It appears that Kate made a subtle nod to the late Queen via a piece of jewellery during Trooping the Colour. In a subtle yet meaningful gesture, Kate paid special tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II by wearing a pair of drop pearl earrings that once belonged to Her Majesty. The elegant accessory choice added a layer of remembrance to her ensemble, honouring the Queen’s enduring legacy during one of the royal family's most symbolic events.

