Breaking down Orry aka Orhan Awatramani's Met Gala 2023 look: Know prices of expensive items worn by him

Due to his opulent lifestyle, Mumbai socialite Orry aka Orhan Awatramani has recently attracted a lot of media attention. He has been seen hanging out with Bollywood stars like Nysa Devgn, Ananya Pandey, and Jhanvi Kapoor.

Total cost of Orry's Met Gala 2023 look

At the Met Gala 2023, Orry was spotted with Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani while sporting an expensive outfit worth more than Rs 2 lakh. A socialite wore a cotton and viscose Anagram pocket sweater by Loewe, which costs Rs 1,07,000. A pair of men's defender sneakers by Balenciaga, which retails for about Rs 1,02,14, completed his ensemble. He carried a diamond rubber iPhone 14 Pro Max case from Loewe with a strap, which has a retail value of Rs 25,000, to finish his ensemble.

Orry: BFF of Bollywood's celeb kids

While Orry is frequently spotted having fun with young Bollywood celebrities like Nysa Devgan, he is also close friends with Radhika Merchant, Ananya Pandey, and Nysa Devgn. Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, leads an extravagant life and enjoys designer goods, but few people appear to be aware of his line of work. Orhan Awatramani, BFF of all the Bollywood celeb kids, is frequently spotted showing off his swanky and pricey tastes at events.

A recent interview revealed that Orry listed his occupations as "singer, songwriter, fashion designer, creative director, executive assistant, football player, and an art conservator." Although Orhan Awatramani claims to be a Special Project Manager at Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited on his official LinkedIn profile.

Additionally, Orry is good friends with Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani. Orry leads an extravagant lifestyle and drives a Mercedes worth Rs. 1.7 crore. He also has expensive and luxurious accessories, including a Rolex watch that costs Rs 45 lakh.

