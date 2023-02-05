Search icon
Price of Akash Ambani's unique engagement gift to brother Anant Ambani will leave you surprised

According to sources, Anant Ambani’s elder brother Akash Ambani gifted him a panther brooch as an engagement gift.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, recently got engaged to Radhika Merchant. The glittering ceremony was held at Ambani’s residence Antilla in January.

According to sources, Anant Ambani’s elder brother Akash Ambani gifted him a panther brooch as an engagement gift. The 18K Panther De Cartier Brooch set with 51 sapphires and two emeralds costs roughly Rs 13,218,876.

The rare brooch also has 606 uncut diamonds, including one onyx diamond on the nose. It is learnt that Anant’s brooch was a modified one which means that its price could be higher.

Anant and Radhika got engaged in front of family and friends and the ceremony was solemnized with old Gujarati customs like Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi. Both Anant and Radhika also engaged rings during the glittering ceremony.

Who is Radhika Merchant?

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcare's CEO Veeren Merchant. She is a trained classical dancer. Radhika Merchant is highly educated. She is a graduate from New York University. Anant Ambani is a graduate from Brown University.

Born in 1994, Radhika Merchant’s family is a native of Gujarat's Kutch region. Her father Veeren Merchant is also ADF foods executive director.

She did her internship at India First Organisation and Desai and Diwan after returning from New York. She also worked as a junior sales manager in the real estate firm Esprava.

