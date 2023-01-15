Search icon
Preventing urinary tract infections: Tips and tricks for good hygiene and a healthy urinary system

Tips for preventing urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 07:21 AM IST

A urinary tract infection (UTI) is an infection that affects any part of the urinary system, which includes the kidneys, bladder, ureters, and urethra. UTIs are more common in women than in men, and they can range from mild to severe.

Symptoms of a UTI include a strong, persistent urge to urinate, a burning sensation when urinating, passing frequent, small amounts of urine, and cloudy, dark, bloody, or strange-smelling urine.

There are several things that can be done to prevent UTIs.

First and foremost, it is important to practice good hygiene. This includes wiping from front to back after using the bathroom, and urinating after sexual intercourse.

Secondly, it is important to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water. This helps flush bacteria out of the urinary tract.

Thirdly, avoid using harsh soaps and bubble baths, which can irritate the urethra.

Fourthly, it is important to avoid using diaphragms, spermicides, or other forms of birth control that can increase the risk of UTIs.

Lastly, it is important to be aware of your symptoms and seek medical attention if you suspect that you have a UTI.

It is also important to note that some people may be more prone to UTIs due to their anatomy or other medical conditions, such as diabetes. In these cases, it is important to work with a healthcare provider to develop an individualized plan for preventing UTIs.

Note: UTIs are common infections that affect the urinary system. They can range from mild to severe and are more common in women than in men. To prevent UTIs, it is important to practice good hygiene, stay hydrated, avoid harsh soaps and bubble baths, avoid certain forms of birth control, and be aware of your symptoms. Additionally, those who are more prone to UTIs should work with a healthcare provider to develop an individualized plan for preventing UTIs.

