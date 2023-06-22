President Droupadi Murmu follows Sattvik diet at Rashtrapati Bhavan; know its benefits

In 2022, Droupadi Murmu created history by becoming the first member of a Scheduled Tribe and the second woman to be elected as the President of India. Since then, President Murmu has impressed people from India and around the world with her simplicity and strong commitment to the voices of the people. Recently, a video published by NDTV provided insights into President Murmu's diet and showcased the kitchens at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The video highlighted the chefs in the kitchen preparing a simple raw papaya dish with turmeric, salt, and coriander leaves. The chefs revealed that President Murmu follows a Sattvik diet, which consists of simply cooked vegetarian meals without any onion or garlic. She does not consume non-vegetarian food. The chefs expressed their satisfaction in cooking Sattvik food for her, as it aligns with her preferences.

According to Chef Sanjay Kumar, a senior cook at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Kitchen, President Murmu starts her day with a light breakfast of oats or the traditional Indian puri-aloo sabzi combination. One of her favorite breakfast items is rice chillas. For other meals, President Murmu often prefers dishes from the Odia cuisine, reflecting her deep connection with Odisha. Her clear favorites are Dalma and Santula. Dalma is a vegetable-packed dal made with split chickpeas, drumsticks, papaya, and other vegetables, while Santula is a mixed vegetable curry prepared with seasonal vegetables like brinjal, drumsticks, pumpkin, and papaya. Both dishes are Sattvik and in line with President Murmu's dietary choices.

President Murmu's diet primarily consists of seasonal vegetables, and her preference for Sattvik recipes from Odisha demonstrates her affinity for the region. Although she hails from the Santhal tribe in Jharkhand, her prior experience as a Minister of State in Odisha and as a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from 2000 to 2009 strengthens her connection with the state.

Benefits of following Sattvik diet

A Sattvik diet can lead to a healthier lifestyle and improved well-being. Some benefits include: