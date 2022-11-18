Premenstrual syndrome: 7 signs that you might experience before getting your periods

Photo: Pixabay

The experience of periods (menstruation), which usually lasts for 3 to 7 days every month, can be different for every woman. In some women, its signs start appearing a week or two before the arrival of periods. This is called PMS or Premenstrual syndrome ie 'pre-menstrual syndrome' in medical science. During this time the symptoms are so severe in some women that it becomes difficult for them to do their day-to-day activities like going to the office, doing household chores, going to school etc. Let us tell you that PMS occurs only till the woman gets her period.

Premenstrual syndrome is not only limited to bloating, and abdominal pain, but it also has an impact on physical, psychological and behavioral aspects. This happens due to changes in hormones.

PMS signs in detail-

Pimples: In women, if pregnancy does not occur when ovulated, the levels of estrogen and progesterone in the body decrease and testosterone increases slightly. Pimples on the face are the result of this. Period-related acne often disappears as soon as it ends, as estrogen and progesterone levels begin to rise again.

Breast tenderness: At the time of ovulation, the level of progesterone in the body starts increasing. Because of this, the mammary glands become bigger. This is the reason why many women experience pain and swelling in their breasts before or during their periods.

Mood swings: Due to PMS, there are emotional upheavals inside women for some days of the month. During this, she herself does not even know how she is going to react. Not only this, but some women also face depression and anxiety without any reason a week before their periods.

Food cravings: With a drop in serotonin levels, the 'feel good' chemical in the brain becomes very low. That's when you start craving chocolates and other sugary things. Chocolate cravings are also caused by low magnesium levels and changes in estrogen levels.

Fatigue: It is normal to feel tired before periods. This is due to the process in the body from ovulation to menstruation. During this, the body temperature also becomes high, which makes it difficult to sleep well.

Headache: Serotonin levels decrease before periods come. It constricts the blood levels and causes migraine headaches.

Bowel issues: There are a lot of hormonal changes in the body before menstruation, you may experience diarrhea, nausea, and gas, apart from frequent belching. Bowel problems become extreme in some women, resulting in constipation for some and diarrhea for others.