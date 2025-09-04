Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Premanand Maharaj talks about money, wealth after new GST rates announced, gives this advice to middle class

Spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj shared his thoughts on money, wealth, and the true meaning of life. At such a time when people are trying to understand and plan their savings and spending according to the new GST rates, his teachings can influence these activities.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 08:16 PM IST

After the government revised the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on Wednesday, Spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj shared his thoughts on money, wealth and true meaning of life. At such a time when people are trying to understand and plan their savings and spending according to the new GST rates, his teachings can influence these activities.

What are Premanand Maharaj’s views on money and wealth?

Premanand Maharaj believes that money is not important for happiness. In of the incidents, while addressing his regular satsang, a devotee asked how much money is required for a household, to which Maharaj replied that more than money and wealth, what is important are “love and purity of senses”. He said, “If you love, then you will not look at anyone else whether you are a woman or a man. In married life, money is not essential, but love is. And along with love you need purity, a commitment that a relationship will never be tainted. Then, even if you don’t have much, you both will be happy.”

Maharaj further emphasised that if a couple put more focus on money and material benefits like luxuries, gifts and other items they will always be in conflict. He said, “If you say you cannot provide, then what happens? A divorce. Is this married life just for material happiness? Love did not make you happy? Will gold and silver make you happy? Will worldly things make you happy? If we love each other then we will deal with any situation.”

“What importance does money have? Money will come automatically when you live by dharma,” he added. Not just wealth and love for material benefits, Maharaj has criticised arrogance, or ego linked with wealth. In a satsang, he once explained, “He started to feel that Baba will honour me. I don’t want anything which is tinged with pride. I don’t care if someone is rich or poor. The arrogant are dishonored. Wealth is not a measure of a person’s worth. True greatness lies in humility, and blessings should be accepted with modesty.”

What is the new GST reform?

The landmark next-generation GST reforms that were announced on Wednesday include significant relief to citizens in the healthcare and insurance sectors. One of the biggest announcements is the complete removal of GST on individual health and life insurance.

ALSO READ: GST Council Meeting Highlights: Only 5%, 18% GST slabs to remain, new rates from Sept 22

Until now, they have attracted 18 per cent GST. With the new reform, they have been moved to the zero-tax bracket, making health and life insurance more affordable and accessible to a wider section of society.

These reforms, cleared by the GST Council, are expected to reduce the cost of essential medical items and health-related financial services. In addition to this, GST rates on several critical medical items have been reduced from 12 per cent to just 5 per cent. They include a thermometer, medical-grade oxygen, all diagnostic kits and reagents, glucometers and test strips, as well as corrective spectacles. 

 

(With inputs from ANI)

