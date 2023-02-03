Pregnancy tips: Learn from actress Neha Marda how to beat cold and cough during pregnancy

Photo: Instagram / Neha Marda

Gradually the weather is changing and winter is also decreasing. However, due to the change of weather, many diseases like cold, cough, fever and viral are also catching people. During this season, people should be careful about their health. But pregnant women should take special care of themselves during this time. This is because many types of medicines are given during pregnancy, due to which there may be problems in pregnancy in the future. TV actress Neha Marda believes the same.

Actress Neha Marda, who was seen in Balika Vadhu, is married to Ayushman Aggarwal, a businessman from Patna. In November last year, actress Neha revealed her pregnancy news. This couple is soon going to become the parents of their first child. For the past few months, the actress has been sharing her pregnancy journey with her fans as well as giving important tips. Recently, by sharing a video, she told how to take care of a woman if she gets a cold or cough during pregnancy.

Manage cold and cough with home remedies

Neha Marda told that in case of cold or cold, steam should be taken 4 times a day. Along with this, gargling with lukewarm water of salt and turmeric three times a day is beneficial. On the other hand, make a bundle of celery by roasting it and smelling it again and again. The actress told that while being ill, keep yourself hydrated as much as possible and rest as much as possible.

You can also follow these tips:

To avoid diseases like colds or viral during pregnancy, the actress has given some tips, which you can also follow-

Keep your hands clean

Have a good sleep

Eat healthy things in diet

Do not keep close to your family members

Keep the mast

Stay away from stress

However, the actress has told that this is not medical advice, but there are some home remedies which can be followed.