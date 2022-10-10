Pregnancy tips: Do these 5 exercises for normal delivery, easy labour

Photo: Pexels

Exercise during pregnancy has many benefits, such as improving sleep, reducing swelling or backaches caused by pregnancy, making labor and delivery easier, providing endorphins that can make you feel happier and more energetic, and helping you get your figure back faster after delivery.

Working out without over-exerting yourself during your first month of pregnancy can be a little tricky.

Deep Squat Pose Breathing for Normal Delivery

To begin with take a deep squat pose with legs wide apart and your both hands folded in front of your chest. In this pose, your both elbows should rest on your respective knee caps and palms facing and touching each other. Take 5 deep breaths when you are in this deep squat pose. Perform a deep squat and release all your energy through pelvis with your eyes closed.

Squat Exercise for Normal Delivery

Squats exercise is great for your glutes and legs. Stand shoulder width apart. Push your lower rear end back and keep your abdominal tight and in, as you lower your body. Bring your hands forward in front of the chest with shoulder width apart as you lower your body. Be extremely cautious that your knees do not pass your toes. Repeat this squat exercise for 20 times at least.

Standing Squat Exercise

This exercise prepares you for labor and delivery and is good for your lower body. To begin with stand legs more wide apart than your shoulders with both your hands on their respective thighs with legs pointing outwards. Now, lower your upper body and start doing squats. Be attentive to keep knees in the 90 degrees angle at the lowest point of your squat. Repeat this squat exercise at least 10 times.

Sitting Exercise for Normal Delivery

Sit in a relaxed position with the back as tall as possible while putting the base of together facing each other, so that your legs bent at the knees. This pose will help you open hips and pelvis, which is very important childbirth. Lean backward and put your both hands at the back with fingers pointing to the sides and do focus on releasing energy through your pelvis. You can also bend forward, but not too far because of your stomach size. Go back as far as possible and return to initial position with your back as tall as possible Repeat this for at least 10 times.

Sitting Wide Apart for Normal Delivery

Sit with your legs wide apart as much as possible on the ground without overstressing or overstretching with your palms on the knee caps. It is very important yoga exercise for childbirth as it helps opening woman's hips and pelvis. Take a few breaths to release your inner thigh muscles and to feel more comfortable and come in a forward bent position till you are comfortable. Stretch to your right side as much as possible comfortably and stay in this pose for a few seconds. Repeat the same on left side and do all this while you breathe as usual for both sides. Repeat this exercise for at least 10 times.