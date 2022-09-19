Pregnancy: list of foods a pregnant woman should avoid

Foods to avoid during pregnancy.

Becoming a mother is the happiest thing in any women’s life. The amount of joy it brings, cannot be compared with anything. But this is also a quite crucial period, especially if it is your trimester.

Anything eaten in excess can be harmful to the pregnancy. It is always advisable to consult your doctor at length in this respect. It is also very important to be happy during pregnancy because a happy mother produces a happy baby.

Here are a few foods that should be avoided by pregnant women.

Caffeine- Pregnant women should limit their caffeine intake to 200 mg per day, which is about 2-3 cups of coffee. High caffeine intake during pregnancy can limit fetal growth and cause low birth weight.

Aloe Vera- Aloe Vera comprises anthraquinones, which can lead to a possible miscarriage.

Dates- Dates cause your body to heat up & may even lead to uterine contractions by exciting your uterine muscles. Eating a single date or two per day should be okay, anything more can lead to complications.

Raw sprouts- Don't eat raw sprouts. Bacteria get into the seeds before the sprouts begin to grow.

Papaya- Papaya can cause your body temperature to shoot up and that is not good when you are pregnant.

Tamarind- Tamarind contains high amounts of vitamin C, which in excess can suppress the production of progesterone in your body. Lowered levels of progesterone can lead to a miscarriage. So, do not consume too much tamarind, especially during the first trimester.