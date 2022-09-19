Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Pregnancy: list of foods a pregnant woman should avoid

Anything eaten in excess can be harmful to the pregnancy. It is always advisable to consult your doctor at length in this respect.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 02:19 PM IST

Pregnancy: list of foods a pregnant woman should avoid
Foods to avoid during pregnancy.

Becoming a mother is the happiest thing in any women’s life. The amount of joy it brings, cannot be compared with anything. But this is also a quite crucial period, especially if it is your trimester.

Anything eaten in excess can be harmful to the pregnancy. It is always advisable to consult your doctor at length in this respect. It is also very important to be happy during pregnancy because a happy mother produces a happy baby.

Here are a few foods that should be avoided by pregnant women.

Caffeine- Pregnant women should limit their caffeine intake to 200 mg per day, which is about 2-3 cups of coffee. High caffeine intake during pregnancy can limit fetal growth and cause low birth weight.

Aloe Vera- Aloe Vera comprises anthraquinones, which can lead to a possible miscarriage.

How does Covid-19 affect pregnant women and children? New study sheds light

Dates- Dates cause your body to heat up & may even lead to uterine contractions by exciting your uterine muscles. Eating a single date or two per day should be okay, anything more can lead to complications.

Raw sprouts- Don't eat raw sprouts. Bacteria get into the seeds before the sprouts begin to grow.

Papaya- Papaya can cause your body temperature to shoot up and that is not good when you are pregnant.

Tamarind- Tamarind contains high amounts of vitamin C, which in excess can suppress the production of progesterone in your body. Lowered levels of progesterone can lead to a miscarriage. So, do not consume too much tamarind, especially during the first trimester.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET PG 2022 Result date, time: NTA likely to release CUET PG on THIS date at cuet.nta.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.