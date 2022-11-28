Gear up for your D-day with THESE pre-bridal skin care tips during winters

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 05:22 PM IST
If you are going to get married in winter and are all set to be a bride, then you will need some extra care to protect your skin from dryness. During winter our skin becomes dry and lifeless. Some even experience itching and white rashes on the face due to dryness. As a result, the glow of the face can fade and the wedding makeup can be completely ruined.
So, take the help of these skincare tips to enhance your bridal look this winter. Moisturised and hydrated skin help the makeup in place for a long time.
Also read: Are you troubled by dry skin? 5 tips to prevent this problem
Here are some important tips and tricks to enhance your bridal look:
- Keeping the skin hydrated is important for beautiful and healthy skin. Hence, drink an ample amount of water throughout the day to keep yourself hydrated. Dehydration is not only bad for the skin, but it can also affect your digestive system
- Cleansing, toning and moisturizing an essential parts part to your skincare routine and should not be skipped even for a single day. Always choose a good quality moisturizer according to your skin type. You can also consult your dermatologist if needed
- During winter, it is difficult to take a bath in cold water. But this does not mean that you need to use hot water. It damages the skin and makes it dry and lifeless. Therefore, always take a bath with lukewarm water
- It is essential to follow a healthy diet in winter to keep your skin moisturised and healthy. Consume lots of fruits and vegetables. Opt for a diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids
- Often some skincare products have white-coloured rashes on your skin in winter. So keep an eye on your products and stop using them immediately if they cause dryness
- Use home remedies on the skin instead of chemical-based products as they are more effective and safe. Try some homemade face packs for winter to give your skin an extra glow.