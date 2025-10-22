FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mosquitoes seen in Iceland for first time ever, know what led to this

Delhi to launch cruise operation on Yamuna in ..., eco-friendly jetties, bio toilets, with a carrying capacity of...; check details

When Cities Put Us to the Test: Abdul Subhan Mohammed on Building Safety

Prajakta Koli’s Go-To Skincare: This simple 4-ingredient DIY scrub keeps her skin glowing

Creating the Indian young professionals of the AI Era: the Behaviour Design that Lasts longer Than Motivation with Dr. Vaishnav Kakade.

INS Vikrant: Floating fortress that gave Pakistan sleepless nights during Operation Sindoor

New Movie ‘Ab Tak 112’ to Depict the Life of Encounter Specialist Pradeep Sharma

New Analysis Predicts a 250% Rally for Ripple (XRP) in 2025, Here’s How Solana (SOL) and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Compare

Saudi Arabia ends 50-year-old 'Kafala System': What was it, why has it been abolished, what has changed?

Bhai Dooj 2025 Playlist: 5 Bollywood songs perfect for your Instagram reels, post, stories

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mosquitoes seen in Iceland for first time ever, know what led to this

Mosquitoes seen in Iceland for first time ever, know what led to this

Delhi to launch cruise operation on Yamuna in ..., eco-friendly jetties, bio toilets, with a carrying capacity of...; check details

Delhi to launch cruise operation on Yamuna in ..., eco-friendly jetties, bio toi

When Cities Put Us to the Test: Abdul Subhan Mohammed on Building Safety

When Cities Put Us to the Test: Abdul Subhan Mohammed on Building Safety

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Prajakta Koli’s Go-To Skincare: This simple 4-ingredient DIY scrub keeps her skin glowing

Prajakta Koli’s skincare secret is a simple DIY scrub made with 4 natural ingredients. This naturally exfoliates, hydrates, and brightens the skin for a radiant glow.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 12:42 PM IST

Prajakta Koli’s Go-To Skincare: This simple 4-ingredient DIY scrub keeps her skin glowing
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Popular YouTuber and actress Prajakta Koli, known for her natural charm and radiant skin, swears by a simple skincare routine that comes straight from her kitchen. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress believes that home remedies, passed down through generations, often hold the most effective solutions for healthy, glowing skin.

Prajakta Koli’s simple DIY skincare routine

In an old interview with Gulf News, Prajakta opened up about the one skincare ritual she follows: a homemade exfoliating face scrub made with just four common ingredients.

She explained 'One thing that works like magic for my skin is besan (gram flour), haldi (turmeric), dahi (yoghurt), and honey. Just make a paste and put it on your face. You can also replace besan with rice flour; it works just as well. It’s honestly the best scrub I’ve ever used.'

This easy-to-make scrub gently exfoliates the skin, leaving it soft, refreshed, and naturally radiant.

Why these ingredients work wonders

Each ingredient in Prajakta’s DIY face scrub has unique properties backed by both tradition and science. Let’s take a closer look at how they benefit your skin.

1. Besan (Gram Flour)

Besan is rich in proteins and essential nutrients that cleanse and nourish the skin. It can help remove tan, control oil, treat acne, and exfoliate dead skin cells. It gives the skin a fresh, bright appearance and helps maintain a smooth texture.

2. Haldi (Turmeric)

Turmeric is a powerhouse of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. The curcumin in turmeric helps reduce acne, pigmentation, and dullness while giving your skin a healthy glow.

3. Dahi (Yoghurt)

Yoghurt contains lactic acid, which gently exfoliates dead skin cells while maintaining hydration. It helps brighten the skin, improve elasticity, and even protect it from UV rays.

4. Honey

Honey, often called 'nature’s liquid gold,' meaning it draws moisture into the skin. Rich in antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, honey helps combat acne, calm irritation, and promote healing.

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Kiara Advani reveals simple skincare routine to maintain natural glowing skin

How to use Prajakta’s DIY scrub

To recreate Prajakta’s skincare routine at home, mix the following:

  • 1 tablespoon besan (or rice flour)
  • half a teaspoon of turmeric
  • 1 tablespoon yoghurt
  • 1 teaspoon honey

Stir the ingredients into a smooth paste. Apply evenly to your face and neck, leave it on for about 15-20 minutes, and rinse gently with lukewarm water while massaging in circular motions. Use it twice a week for visible results.

ALSO READ: Hollywood actress Jenna Ortega shares beauty secrets: She uses this oil to calm redness, a mask for smooth, glowing skin

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Will Trump really impose 155% tariffs on China? How may it impact India?
Will Trump really impose 155% tariffs on China? How may it impact India?
PM Modi responds to US President Trump's Diwali greetings amid trade talks, says, 'May our great...'
PM Modi responds to Trump's Diwali greetings, says, 'May our great...'
Who is Rajinder Gupta? AAP’s candidate who is India’s second wealthiest RS member with assets worth Rs…
Rajinder Gupta is AAP’s candidate who is India’s second wealthiest RS member
Good News For Rishabh Pant' Fans: Star cricketer set to make comeback, to take up this big role soon
Good News For Rishabh Pant' Fans: Star cricketer set to make comeback, to take u
Shruti Haasan’s Haircare Secret Revealed: Her simple go-to home remedy for healthy, luscious locks
Shruti Haasan’s Haircare Secret Revealed: Her simple go-to home remedy
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE