Prajakta Koli’s Go-To Skincare: This simple 4-ingredient DIY scrub keeps her skin glowing

Prajakta Koli’s skincare secret is a simple DIY scrub made with 4 natural ingredients. This naturally exfoliates, hydrates, and brightens the skin for a radiant glow.
Popular YouTuber and actress Prajakta Koli, known for her natural charm and radiant skin, swears by a simple skincare routine that comes straight from her kitchen. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress believes that home remedies, passed down through generations, often hold the most effective solutions for healthy, glowing skin.
In an old interview with Gulf News, Prajakta opened up about the one skincare ritual she follows: a homemade exfoliating face scrub made with just four common ingredients.
She explained 'One thing that works like magic for my skin is besan (gram flour), haldi (turmeric), dahi (yoghurt), and honey. Just make a paste and put it on your face. You can also replace besan with rice flour; it works just as well. It’s honestly the best scrub I’ve ever used.'
This easy-to-make scrub gently exfoliates the skin, leaving it soft, refreshed, and naturally radiant.
Each ingredient in Prajakta’s DIY face scrub has unique properties backed by both tradition and science. Let’s take a closer look at how they benefit your skin.
1. Besan (Gram Flour)
Besan is rich in proteins and essential nutrients that cleanse and nourish the skin. It can help remove tan, control oil, treat acne, and exfoliate dead skin cells. It gives the skin a fresh, bright appearance and helps maintain a smooth texture.
2. Haldi (Turmeric)
Turmeric is a powerhouse of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. The curcumin in turmeric helps reduce acne, pigmentation, and dullness while giving your skin a healthy glow.
3. Dahi (Yoghurt)
Yoghurt contains lactic acid, which gently exfoliates dead skin cells while maintaining hydration. It helps brighten the skin, improve elasticity, and even protect it from UV rays.
4. Honey
Honey, often called 'nature’s liquid gold,' meaning it draws moisture into the skin. Rich in antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, honey helps combat acne, calm irritation, and promote healing.
To recreate Prajakta’s skincare routine at home, mix the following:
Stir the ingredients into a smooth paste. Apply evenly to your face and neck, leave it on for about 15-20 minutes, and rinse gently with lukewarm water while massaging in circular motions. Use it twice a week for visible results.
