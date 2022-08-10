Pradosh Vrat 2022: Complete list of tithi, significance, rituals and mantra

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 07:55 PM IST
Pradosh Vrat is observed by the people of Hindu belief in the devotion of lord Shiva and goddess Parvati. The word ‘pradosh’ in Hindi means 'belonging or relating to the evening' or 'first part of the night'. As this sacred vrat is observed during the ‘Sandhyakaal’ that is the evening twilight, it is called as the Pradosh vrat.
In Hindu mythology, it is believed that on the auspicious day of Pradosh, Lord Shiva together with Goddess Parvati feels extremely delighted, pleased and generous. So, the devotees of Lord Shiva keep a fast and worship their deity to seek divine blessings.
Pradosh Vrat: Method of fasting
As per the Skanda Puran, there are two methods of fasting on this day. Going by the first method-- devotees observe a strict fast for 24 hours and keep a vigil at night. In the second method, fasting is observed from sunrise until sunset, and the fast is broken after worshipping Lord Shiva in the evening.
Pradosh Vrat: Tithi
Pradosham Vrat tithi falls on trayodashi (the thirteenth day of Hindu month). In the Hindu month, there are two Pradosh days with one falling on shukla paksha (waxing moon) and the other on krishna paksha (waning moon).
Pradosh Vrat:Next date
Next Pradosh Vrat falls on August 24, Wednesday. After August 24, the next pradosh vrat falls on September 8, Thursday.
Here is the list of dates in 2022:
- January 15th
- January 29th
- February 14th
- February 28th
- March 15th
- March 29th
- April 14th
- April 28th
- May 13th
- May 27th
- June 12th
- June 26th
- July 11th
- July 25th
- August 9th
- August 24th
- September 8th
- September 23rd
- October 7th
- October 23rd
- November 5th
- November 21st
- December 5th
- December 21st
Pradosh Vrat: Significance
As per the Skanda Purana, one who observes this fast with devotion is bound to have contentment, wealth and good health. Pradosha vratham is also observed for spiritual upliftment and fulfilment of one’s desires. Pradosh vrat has been greatly lauded by the Hindu scriptures and is held very sacred by the followers of Lord Shiva.
Pradosh Vrat: Mantra
1. Om Namah Shivaye
2. Om Trayambhakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam Urvarukmiv Bandhanan Mrityor Mukshiya Mamritaat.
(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on general assumptions and information. DNA India does not confirm this.)