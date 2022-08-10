Pradosh Vrat 2022: Complete list of tithi, significance, rituals and mantra

Pradosh Vrat 2022 | Photo: PTI

Pradosh Vrat is observed by the people of Hindu belief in the devotion of lord Shiva and goddess Parvati. The word ‘pradosh’ in Hindi means 'belonging or relating to the evening' or 'first part of the night'. As this sacred vrat is observed during the ‘Sandhyakaal’ that is the evening twilight, it is called as the Pradosh vrat.

In Hindu mythology, it is believed that on the auspicious day of Pradosh, Lord Shiva together with Goddess Parvati feels extremely delighted, pleased and generous. So, the devotees of Lord Shiva keep a fast and worship their deity to seek divine blessings.

Pradosh Vrat: Method of fasting

As per the Skanda Puran, there are two methods of fasting on this day. Going by the first method-- devotees observe a strict fast for 24 hours and keep a vigil at night. In the second method, fasting is observed from sunrise until sunset, and the fast is broken after worshipping Lord Shiva in the evening.

Pradosh Vrat: Tithi

Pradosham Vrat tithi falls on trayodashi (the thirteenth day of Hindu month). In the Hindu month, there are two Pradosh days with one falling on shukla paksha (waxing moon) and the other on krishna paksha (waning moon).

Pradosh Vrat:Next date

Next Pradosh Vrat falls on August 24, Wednesday. After August 24, the next pradosh vrat falls on September 8, Thursday.

Here is the list of dates in 2022:

January 15th

January 29th

February 14th

February 28th

March 15th

March 29th

April 14th

April 28th

May 13th

May 27th

June 12th

June 26th

July 11th

July 25th

August 9th

August 24th

September 8th

September 23rd

October 7th

October 23rd

November 5th

November 21st

December 5th

December 21st

Pradosh Vrat: Significance

As per the Skanda Purana, one who observes this fast with devotion is bound to have contentment, wealth and good health. Pradosha vratham is also observed for spiritual upliftment and fulfilment of one’s desires. Pradosh vrat has been greatly lauded by the Hindu scriptures and is held very sacred by the followers of Lord Shiva.

Pradosh Vrat: Mantra



1. Om Namah Shivaye

2. Om Trayambhakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam Urvarukmiv Bandhanan Mrityor Mukshiya Mamritaat.

