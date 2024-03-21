Pradosh Vrat 2024: Know date, rituals, puja muhurat and significance

Let's explore the auspicious timings, rituals, and remedies for the Shukra Pradosh Vrat on March 22, 2024.

The second Pradosh Vrat of the Falgun month falls on March 22, 2024, which is a Friday. It is believed that observing the Pradosh Vrat on this day, especially dedicated to Lord Shiva, can free one from all sins and lead to salvation. Lord Bholenath himself protects devotees from every adversity, ensuring a life filled with wealth, prosperity, and fulfillment. This year, the Pradosh Vrat in March holds special significance, promising double benefits to devotees of Shiva. Let's explore the auspicious timings, rituals, and remedies for the Shukra Pradosh Vrat on March 22, 2024:

Auspicious Yoga for Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2024:

On March 22, 2024, the day of Shukra Pradosh Vrat, the Dhriti and Ravi Yoga are forming. This day also witnesses the Budhaditya Yoga due to the conjunction of Sun and Mercury, along with a triple planetary combination (trigrahi yoga) due to the alignment of Venus, Saturn, and Mars in the Aquarius sign. Worshipers of Lord Shiva on this day will receive the auspicious blessings of all these planets.

Muhurat for Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2024:

Starting of Falgun Shukla Paksha Trayodashi - March 22, 2024, at 04:44 AM

Ending of Falgun Shukla Paksha Trayodashi - March 23, 2024, at 07:17 AM

Puja Timing - Evening 06:34 to Night 08:55

Rituals of Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2024:

The observance of Shukra Pradosh Vrat involves fasting from dawn till sunset, with options for partial fasting. Devotees meticulously prepare for the evening puja by cleaning their homes and adorning the altar with flowers and rangoli. During the puja, prayers are offered to Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, and Goddess Parvati, accompanied by offerings of fruits, flowers, incense, and sweets. Chanting of Vedic mantras such as the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra is customary, followed by prayers and meditation for spiritual well-being. The conclusion entails the distribution of sanctified prasad to loved ones and the less fortunate, symbolizing joyous sharing.

Significance of Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2024:

Shukra Pradosh Vrat, observed on the 13th day of the waxing and waning phase of the moon, holds profound significance in Hindu tradition. Devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati during this auspicious period to seek blessings for prosperity, happiness, and marital bliss. It's believed that observing this fast with dedication can alleviate sins, enhance spiritual growth, and fulfill desires. The conjunction of Friday (Shukravar) and Pradosh tithi enhances the divine energy, making it an ideal time for devotion and seeking divine grace. Participating in Shukra Pradosh Vrat fosters spiritual rejuvenation and fosters a sense of harmony in life.