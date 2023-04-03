Pradosh Vrat 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and more

Representational Image

Som Pradosh Vrat, also called Shiva Pradosh Vrat, is a major Hindu celebration worshiping Shiva. It is a significant day, and many followers of Lord Shiva choose to abstain from food and drink in honour of the occasion. Worship of Lord Shiva and Goddes Parvati. In both the Shukla and Krishna calendars, today is a Trayodashi Tithi. In 2023, the day of Monday, April 3th, has been set aside for the observance of Som Pradosh Vrat.

Pradosh Vrat 2023: Date and Time

The twilight hours, or Som Pradosh Vrat, are revered as the holiest time of day for Shiva devotion.

On April 3 2023, the following schedule will be in effect for Som Pradosh Vrat:

From 6:32 PM until 9:10 PM, Pradosh Kaal

From 6:32 PM till 8:35 PM, Vrishabha Kaal

On April 3, 2023, at 8:57 p.m., Trayodashi Tithi will begin.

On April 4, 2023, at 6:59 PM, Trayodashi Tithi will end.

Pradosh Vrat 2023: Rituals

Get cleaned up and dressed neatly.

Use water and milk to bathe the Lord Shiva idol and the Puja chamber.

Worship Lord Shiva with floral offerings, fruit platters, and incense.

Say the Shiva Mantra and give the God some Bilva leaves.

Do the aarti to Lord Shiva by lighting a lamp soaked in ghee or sesame oil.

Prasad is food offered to God Shiva and shared among his followers.

Rudra Abhishekam is pouring water, milk, honey, curd, and ghee over the Shivling while reciting the 108 names of Lord Shiva.

To invoke Shiva's shelter, recite the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra.

Pradosh Vrat 2023: Significance

It is said that if one worships Lord Shiva on the day known as Som Pradosh Vrat, all of their sins and impediments in life would be washed away. It is also said that by following this fast, one might find inner calm, material success, and overall contentment. Those who follow this fast earn Lord Shiva's favour and get his heavenly blessing, according to Hindu mythology.

Som Pradosh Vrat is a very important Hindu holiday that is celebrated with tremendous fervour and reverence. Devotees spend the day praying to Lord Shiva and asking for his blessings on their lives.