Prabhas Turns 46: From Rs 60 crore home to Rolls Royce Phantom, luxury items owned by pan-India superstar

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA Verified: Indian Army to raise Agniveer retention rate to 75%? Know the truth behind viral claim

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma overtakes Sourav Ganguly's ODI record; joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in elite club

Who were four most-wanted gangsters of Sigma gang, killed in encounter in Delhi? Planned to plot 'major strike' ahead of Bihar elections

Explained: Why Virat Kohli got standing ovation in Adelaide despite scoring 0 in 2nd ODI vs Australia

Big blow to India's leather industry, Donald Trump's tariff to hit companies' revenue by 12 per cent due to...

After AR Rahman, this National Award-winning composer collaborates with Hans Zimmer for OTT series Virdee

Ayodhya Ram Mandir aarti, darshan NEW timings announced, check updated schedule here

Elon Musk reacts to Sundar Pichai celebrating Google's achievement in quantum algorithm: 'Looks like...'

Malaika Arora Turns 52: A peek inside her net worth, lavish 4BHK apartment, luxury cars, investments, more

Here's why Aishwarya Rai 'did not speak a word' after break up with 'difficult man' Salman Khan: 'She realised very early in life...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA Verified: Indian Army to raise Agniveer retention rate to 75%? Know the truth behind viral claim

DNA Verified: Indian Army to raise Agniveer retention rate to 75%? Know the trut

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma overtakes Sourav Ganguly's ODI record; joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in elite club

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma overtakes Sourav Ganguly's ODI record; joins Virat Kohl

Who were four most-wanted gangsters of Sigma gang, killed in encounter in Delhi? Planned to plot 'major strike' ahead of Bihar elections

Who were four most-wanted gangsters of Sigma gang, killed in encounter in Delhi?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Prabhas Turns 46: From Rs 60 crore home to Rolls Royce Phantom, luxury items owned by pan-India superstar

As Prabhas turns 46, the Baahubali star’s luxurious lifestyle shines through his high-end possessions worth over Rs 241 crore.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 03:44 PM IST

Prabhas Turns 46: From Rs 60 crore home to Rolls Royce Phantom, luxury items owned by pan-India superstar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prabhas, who turns 46 today, is one of the most loved stars in Indian cinema. Known for his calm personality and powerful screen presence, Prabhas rose to nationwide fame after the grand success of Baahubali.

With his growing stardom, Prabhas has also built a fortune that mirrors his success. According to reports, his net worth is around Rs 241 crore. The actor lives a luxurious life and owns several lavish assets.

Rs 60 crore mansion in Hyderabad

Prabhas’s primary residence is in Hyderabad’s posh Jubilee Hills area, a neighbourhood known for housing top industrialists and film stars. His bungalow, worth approximately Rs 60 crore, is a perfect reflection of elegance and comfort.

Interestingly, the actor also owns a villa in Italy. As per reports, he rents out this luxurious property to tourists and locals, earning nearly Rs 40 lakh per month from the rental income.

His private jet

Prabhas also owns a private jet. The aircraft allows him to travel comfortably for film shoots and personal vacations without depending on commercial flights. According to reports, Prabhas joins other South Indian stars such as Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, and Nayanthara, who also own private jets.

ALSO READ: In PICS, Kannappa star Prabhas’ lavish bungalow in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills: Lush gardens, private pool worth Rs…

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Among his impressive car collection, the Rolls-Royce Phantom stands out as the most luxurious possession. Purchased in 2015, this ultra-premium vehicle is worth Rs 10 crore.

Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

Prabhas owns a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, which he bought in 2021 for about Rs 6 crore. The Italian supercar features a powerful 6.5-litre V12 engine, capable of going from 0 to 100 km/h in just three seconds.

Land Rover Range Rover and More

Prabhas’s garage is a dream for any car enthusiast. Alongside the Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini, he owns a Land Rover Range Rover, worth approximately Rs 2.3 crore. He also owns a BMW X3 Rs 68 lakh and a Jaguar XJR Rs 2.08 crore. Each of these vehicles reflects his sophisticated taste and passion for high-end machines.

ALSO READ: After bulking up in Baahubali, Prabhas goes lean for Saaho

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG BLOW to Mehul Choksi: Belgian court approves his extradition to India in PNB fraud case, says 'No legal hurdle, not Belgium citizen...'
BIG BLOW to Mehul Choksi: Belgian court approves his extradition to India...
US imposes sanctions on Russia's two largest oil companies: 'Putin was not being...'
US imposes sanctions on Russia's two largest oil companies: 'Putin was not...'
India's retail sector sees massive Diwali boom, reaches historic trade of Rs 5.4 Lakh Crore, additional services Rs..., says CAIT report
India's retail sector sees massive Diwali boom, reaches historic trade of Rs 5.4
BIG Breakthrough: Trump may cut tariffs on India to 15%, drop duties on Russian oil imports
BIG Breakthrough: Trump may cut tariffs on India to 15%, duties on Russian oil
Who is Paul Kapur? Indian-American officially sworn in as US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, makes BIG statement on US-India ties, says, 'more profitable...'
Who is Paul Kapur? Indian-American officially sworn in as US Assistant Secretary
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE