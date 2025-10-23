Prabhas Turns 46: From Rs 60 crore home to Rolls Royce Phantom, luxury items owned by pan-India superstar

DNA Verified: Indian Army to raise Agniveer retention rate to 75%? Know the truth behind viral claim
LIFESTYLE
As Prabhas turns 46, the Baahubali star’s luxurious lifestyle shines through his high-end possessions worth over Rs 241 crore.
Prabhas, who turns 46 today, is one of the most loved stars in Indian cinema. Known for his calm personality and powerful screen presence, Prabhas rose to nationwide fame after the grand success of Baahubali.
With his growing stardom, Prabhas has also built a fortune that mirrors his success. According to reports, his net worth is around Rs 241 crore. The actor lives a luxurious life and owns several lavish assets.
Prabhas’s primary residence is in Hyderabad’s posh Jubilee Hills area, a neighbourhood known for housing top industrialists and film stars. His bungalow, worth approximately Rs 60 crore, is a perfect reflection of elegance and comfort.
Interestingly, the actor also owns a villa in Italy. As per reports, he rents out this luxurious property to tourists and locals, earning nearly Rs 40 lakh per month from the rental income.
Prabhas also owns a private jet. The aircraft allows him to travel comfortably for film shoots and personal vacations without depending on commercial flights. According to reports, Prabhas joins other South Indian stars such as Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, and Nayanthara, who also own private jets.
Among his impressive car collection, the Rolls-Royce Phantom stands out as the most luxurious possession. Purchased in 2015, this ultra-premium vehicle is worth Rs 10 crore.
Prabhas owns a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, which he bought in 2021 for about Rs 6 crore. The Italian supercar features a powerful 6.5-litre V12 engine, capable of going from 0 to 100 km/h in just three seconds.
Prabhas’s garage is a dream for any car enthusiast. Alongside the Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini, he owns a Land Rover Range Rover, worth approximately Rs 2.3 crore. He also owns a BMW X3 Rs 68 lakh and a Jaguar XJR Rs 2.08 crore. Each of these vehicles reflects his sophisticated taste and passion for high-end machines.
