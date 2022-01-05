Power Sutra - An inclusive workwear brand brings plus sizes and tailor-made clothing

It is a firm belief that your outfits can definitely decide the vibe you carry and put forward among the audience. If it is a comfortable outfit, then your personality will exude that comfort. If you are fidgeting with your clothes, then that nervousness will show on your face. Considering how important it is to empower your dressing in order to make an impression that lasts, Dr. Pooja Malhotra introduced PowerSutra, a workwear brand offering bespoke clothing for the women workforce, reinventing the conventional formal fashion.

PoweSutra is capturing the essence of power dressing for women who want to channelize the boldness in their personas and reflect a school of thought that emanates confidence. Bringing sustainable and affordable fashion solutions to the table, the brand has yielded an option for customization of outfits for all the sizes from XXS to 15Xl that lets women curate an outfit suiting their prerequisite. From corporate wear and business casual attire to party dresses and also skirt suits, Power Sutra holds a diversified catalogue offering a suitable outfit for each occasion.

With a model that is centered around a unique customer-first approach, the clothing brand ensures to provide its customer with a high degree of personalization. Being a size-inclusive brand, it emphasizes the need of eradicating standardized clothing options that restricts freedom of self-expression and productivity in all sectors of life. PowerSutra with its alliance with the fashion activism and body positivity movement, produced desk-to-dinner clothing solutions for women of all body types, shapes, sizes, and physical abilities. The brand, with this, has effectively put forth a challenge to the unrealistic beauty standards imposed by society on its women. The brand allows its consumers to create their own design template for a fashion statement that is at once trendy and truly personal. Each fabric is created to be an extension of its user’s personality, customized towards individual taste and therefore, unique.

Talking about what led to the inception of an idea that speaks about formal power-dressing, Dr. Pooja Malhotra says, “Apparel preferences of Indian customers are continuously shifting, leaving the retailers and designers on their tiptoes to cater to the latest fashion trends. In the same viewpoint, workwear is also inclining towards casual outfits day by day. Therefore, even a formal pantsuit has now turned into an exclusive luxury dressing style.”

She further added, “As more and more Indian women are making strides in the corporate sector, PowerSutra is striving to push the concept of power dressing to the Indian mainstream fashion, making it now considered ‘luxury’, a must-have in every woman’s wardrobe.”

Women, who have to constantly switch between their work responsibilities, need both comfortable and confident clothing options to yield an impactful presence in their workplaces. With PowerSutra a goal of bringing together style, trend, comfort, functionality, and elegance, all in one place for working women has been established. Made-to-measure clothes, no questions asked, 100% cashback return policy, and a 24x7 stylist on call are pillars of its customer-first policy that makes the brand stand class apart from other members of the realm.

In a world with a diverse collection of human beings, the fashion industry should be more inclusive and PowerSutra is a torchbearer in that route.

-Brand Desk Content