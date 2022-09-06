Power of control: how to control your emotions

Control your emotions to make a positive change in your life. (Picture: Pexels)

In a world full of stressful situations, it can be easy to get caught up in all the chaos. But, by being mindful of your emotions and learning to keep them in check, you can take back control of your life and make positive changes for the future. Emotions are exceptionally powerful, which is why learning to control them is equally powerful.

Here are the 5 tips to control your emotions

Identify your emotional triggers- identifying your emotional triggers is the first step to controlling your emotions. Emotional triggers are things that make you feel angry or upset. They can be anything from certain people, memories, and places, to specific words and even smells. We all have different triggers, so this requires some self-reflection and introspection. But knowing what triggers your emotions will help you manage them more effectively instead of lashing out in anger.

Take a few deep breaths- whenever you find yourself becoming overly agitated, take a minute to breathe and calm yourself so that you don’t react in a way you will regret later. Breathing is one of the most effective ways to calm down quickly when you are angry, upset, or frustrated. This can be especially useful if you are feeling overwhelmed by stress. Taking three to four deep breaths soothes your nervous system and reduces stress, which in turn helps you relax and feel more in charge of your emotions.

Don’t bottle up strong feelings- you may think that bottling up your feeling will make them go away, but this is not true. When it comes to controlling your emotions, the key here is regulation, not repression. Regulating your emotions means acknowledging that you have strong feelings and knowing how to best deal with them in a healthy way, like talking about them or writing them down. Repressing your emotions means avoiding or ignoring what feel and pretending that you don’t care about something when deep down you really do. This can cause a buildup of negative feelings and lead to aggression later on, down the road.

Use your words wisely- when you are triggered, your emotions might be storming inside you, but know that your choice of words can either help improve the situation or make things worse. When someone says or does something you don’t like, it’s easy to say things like “you always do this” or “you never listen.” But using such statements will likely just provoke anger and defensiveness from the other person. So, instead of putting blame on someone for your emotions, take responsibility and acknowledge your feelings. Saying things politely will work in your favor and make things better in the long run.

Don’t raise your voice- raising your voice is a sign of losing control. When you get angry, it’s natural to want to express your feelings and thoughts in the loudest way possible, but this doesn’t do anything more than escalate a situation. Maintaining your composure helps both parties feel respected and improve communication, making it easier to resolve conflicts.