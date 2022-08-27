Postpartum depression: cause, signs and symptoms, treatment

Postpartum depression is moderate to severe in a woman after she has given birth. It may occur soon after delivery or up to a year later. Most of the time, it occurs within the first 3 months after delivery.
Causes
The exact causes of postpartum depression are unknown. Changes in hormone levels during and after pregnancy may affect a woman’s mood.
Many non-hormonal factors may also affect mood during this period:
Some other reasons are
You may have a higher chance of postpartum depression if you are under the age of 20.
Currently use alcohol, take illegal substances or smoke (these cause serious risks for the baby).
Did not plan a pregnancy, or had mixed feelings about the pregnancy.
Had depression, bipolar disorder, or an anxiety disorder before your pregnancy, or with a past pregnancy
Had a stressful event during the pregnancy or delivery, including personal illness.
Death or illness of a loved one
A difficult or an emergency delivery or illness or birth defect in the baby.
Have a close family member who has had depression or anxiety.
Insufficient money or housing problems.
Have little support from family, friends, or your spouse or partner.
Signs and symptoms
Some of the most common symptoms a woman may experience include:
This can affect the mental health of children too. Children are likely to have emotional and behavioural problems due to negligence by the mother. They can develop attention deficit\ hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and problems like excessive crying, eating difficulties, etc.
Postpartum depression treatment
1. Psychotherapy – Psychotherapy involves sharing your concerns with a psychiatrist or a psychologist, who suggests ways to cope up with and come out of the depression. Here are some commonly used therapies.
2. Antidepressants (medication) - Antidepressants balance the brain, chemicals responsible for regulating mood. However, antidepressants have side effects and may also enter your breast milk, so only consume them if prescribed by a doctor. Mood stabilizers or antipsychotic medications are also recommended by experts to control your signs and symptoms.