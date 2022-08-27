Search icon
Postpartum depression: cause, signs and symptoms, treatment

Postpartum depression is moderate to severe in a woman after she has given birth. It may occur soon after delivery or up to a year later.

Postpartum depression is moderate to severe in a woman after she has given birth. It may occur soon after delivery or up to a year later. Most of the time, it occurs within the first 3 months after delivery.

Causes

The exact causes of postpartum depression are unknown. Changes in hormone levels during and after pregnancy may affect a woman’s mood.

Many non-hormonal factors may also affect mood during this period:

  • Changes in your body from pregnancy and delivery.
  • Changes in work and social relations.
  • Having less time and freedom for yourself.
  • Lack of sleep
  • Worries about your ability to be a good mother

Some other reasons are

You may have a higher chance of postpartum depression if you are under the age of 20.

Currently use alcohol, take illegal substances or smoke (these cause serious risks for the baby).

Did not plan a pregnancy, or had mixed feelings about the pregnancy.

Had depression, bipolar disorder, or an anxiety disorder before your pregnancy, or with a past pregnancy

Had a stressful event during the pregnancy or delivery, including personal illness.

Death or illness of a loved one

A difficult or an emergency delivery or illness or birth defect in the baby.

Have a close family member who has had depression or anxiety.

Insufficient money or housing problems.

Have little support from family, friends, or your spouse or partner.

Signs and symptoms

Some of the most common symptoms a woman may experience include:

  • Feeling sad, hopeless, empty, or overwhelmed
  • Crying more often than usual or for no apparent reason
  • Worrying or feeling overly anxious
  • Feeling moody, irritable, or restless
  • Oversleeping, or being unable to sleep even when her baby is asleep
  • Having trouble concentrating, remembering details, and making decisions
  • Experiencing anger or rage
  • Losing interest in activities that are usually enjoyable
  • Eating too little or too much
  • Having trouble bonding or forming an emotional attachment with the baby
  • Thinking about harming herself or her baby.

This can affect the mental health of children too. Children are likely to have emotional and behavioural problems due to negligence by the mother. They can develop attention deficit\ hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and problems like excessive crying, eating difficulties, etc.

Postpartum depression treatment

1. Psychotherapy – Psychotherapy involves sharing your concerns with a psychiatrist or a psychologist, who suggests ways to cope up with and come out of the depression. Here are some commonly used therapies.

 

  1. Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT)- This is focused on changing the way you think and behave. It breaks down problems into smaller parts and transforms negative thoughts into positive ones
  2. Interpersonal therapy (IPT)- The therapist focuses on four key problem areas of the patients, namely grief, role transformation, interpersonal disputes and interpersonal deficits to combat depression.
  3. Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT)- If your postpartum depression is severe and does not respond to medication, ECT may be recommended.  

2. Antidepressants (medication) - Antidepressants balance the brain, chemicals responsible for regulating mood. However, antidepressants have side effects and may also enter your breast milk, so only consume them if prescribed by a doctor. Mood stabilizers or antipsychotic medications are also recommended by experts to control your signs and symptoms. 

