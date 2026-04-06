FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US-Iran war: Donald Trump claims ‘lunatics’ can’t have nuclear weapons, signals to end war ‘very quickly’

Former Deputy NSA Pankaj Saran praises Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: 'It sets a new benchmark for Indian film industry'

Postpartum care in Ayurveda: New mothers must follow these do’s and don’ts during the Sutika period

CM Rekha Gupta attends BJP’s 47th Foundation Day programme

Priyadarshan breaks silence on song plagiarism allegations in Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla: 'Have huge respect for Satyajit Ray'

Not Anna Wintour, Meryl Streep reveals these two Hollywood icons inspired her character Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada

Iran rejects temporary ceasefire after US-Israeli strike near Tehran's largest petrochemical facility

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan’s animated chat with KKR CEO Venky Mysore caught on camera during rain delay

Iran suspects US intentions behind F-15 crew rescue operation, claims it was to 'steal uranium'; Here's what we know so far

US-Iran War: Has Donald Trump committed war crimes? Can he be indicted under international laws? ICC, UN laws, Geneva Conventions explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Postpartum care in Ayurveda: New mothers must follow these do’s and don’ts during the Sutika period

Postpartum care in Ayurveda: New mothers must follow these do’s and don’ts durin

CM Rekha Gupta attends BJP’s 47th Foundation Day programme

CM Rekha Gupta attends BJP’s 47th Foundation Day programme

Not Anna Wintour, Meryl Streep reveals these two Hollywood icons inspired her character Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada

These two icons inspired Meryl Streep's character in The Devil Wears Prada

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents' relationship timeline, their combined net worth and property

Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents'

Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses businesswoman of holding multiple passports, foreign assets

Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses

In pics: Salman Khan spends quality time with his 'sukh', fans go gaga over his luxury watch worth Rs 15 lakh

In pics: Salman Khan spends quality time with his 'sukh', fans go gaga over his

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Postpartum care in Ayurveda: New mothers must follow these do’s and don’ts during the Sutika period

In Ayurveda, the period after delivery is called the Sutika period, which generally lasts 40 to 45 days. Proper care during this time not only improves the mother's current health but also reduces the risk of future serious illnesses.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 06, 2026, 10:20 PM IST

Postpartum care in Ayurveda: New mothers must follow these do’s and don’ts during the Sutika period
In Ayurveda, the period after delivery is called the Sutika period
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Women's lives go through many health stages. Menstruation in early life, followed by pregnancy, and then delivery. In ancient times, it was said that a new life begins after delivery. During this time, the body undergoes physical, mental, and hormonal changes. In Ayurveda, the period after delivery is called the Sutika period, which generally lasts 40 to 45 days. Proper care during this time not only improves the mother's current health but also reduces the risk of future serious illnesses. This is why, even today, in many areas of India, women are kept in a separate room after delivery to ensure they get adequate physical and mental rest. 

In this article, we will tell you what women should and should not do after delivery, according to Ayurveda. Here's an Ayurvedic guide for new mothers' postnatal care. 

What to do after delivery according to Ayurveda? 

Experts at Haridwar-based Patanjali Yogpeeth say that in Ayurveda, the period after delivery is called the Sutika period. In some places, it is also called Japa. 

1. Eat nutritious food 

Ayurveda states that after delivery, a woman's body goes into recovery mode. During this time, one should eat light, warm, and easily digestible foods. For 40 to 45 days after delivery, it is recommended to eat mung beans, ghee, soup, khichdi, spices like celery, dry ginger, and fenugreek. This type of food improves digestion and provides strength for the body to recover. Drinking lukewarm water helps in removing toxins from the body. 

2. Drink warm water 

Women typically drink cold water. However, Ayurveda recommends drinking lukewarm water after delivery. Lukewarm water improves the digestive system and flushes out toxins from the body. 

3. Abhyanga massage 

During delivery, women experience pain similar to that of broken bones. Ayurveda considers postpartum oil massage essential for recovery from this pain. Massage with sesame and mustard oil after delivery strengthens weakened muscles and reduces pain. 

4. Yoga and Pranayama 

After 20 to 25 days have passed since delivery, women should begin light yoga and pranayama exercises after consulting a doctor. Yoga and pranayama increase body strength. 

5. Belly Binding 

Ayurveda has a tradition of postpartum abdominal ligation to reduce the stretched abdominal muscles. Tying a belt or cotton cloth around the abdomen allows the stomach to move freely. Ayurveda states that postpartum ligation helps the uterus to return to normal faster.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Iran war: Donald Trump claims ‘lunatics’ can’t have nuclear weapons, signals to end war ‘very quickly’
US-Iran war: Donald Trump claims ‘lunatics’ can’t have nuclear weapons, signals
Former Deputy NSA Pankaj Saran praises Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: 'It sets a new benchmark for Indian film industry'
Former Deputy NSA Pankaj Saran praises Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2
Postpartum care in Ayurveda: New mothers must follow these do’s and don’ts during the Sutika period
Postpartum care in Ayurveda: New mothers must follow these do’s and don’ts durin
CM Rekha Gupta attends BJP’s 47th Foundation Day programme
CM Rekha Gupta attends BJP’s 47th Foundation Day programme
Priyadarshan breaks silence on song plagiarism allegations in Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla: 'Have huge respect for Satyajit Ray'
Priyadarshan breaks silence on song plagiarism allegations in Bhooth Bangla
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents' relationship timeline, their combined net worth and property
Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents'
Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses businesswoman of holding multiple passports, foreign assets
Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses
In pics: Salman Khan spends quality time with his 'sukh', fans go gaga over his luxury watch worth Rs 15 lakh
In pics: Salman Khan spends quality time with his 'sukh', fans go gaga over his
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match, from Rohit Sharma to Axar Patel
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match
From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react to Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama
From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement