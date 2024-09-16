Postcard Travel Club: A Digital Postcard Redefining Conscious Tourism

Postcard Travel Club was conceptualized to showcase boutique properties, travel designers and unique destinations, and connect them with conscious travelers.

Travel today is less about the destination and more about experiences and turning this into reality is a unique platform. Postcard Travel Club, that brings to the forefront experts who are curating immersive experiences and collectively advancing responsible tourism has taken charge to solve this problem with a meaningful lens of conscious travel married with Luxury. Founded by Amit Jaipuria in 2020, the Postcard Travel Club was conceptualized to showcase boutique properties, travel designers and unique destinations, and connect them with conscious travelers. Solving the pain point of researching unique properties and suppliers, identifying authentic information and also connecting with the right target audience, Postcard Travel Club aims to build a network of selective service providers and travelers who believe in conscious luxury travel in a holistic way.

Curating stories like none other

Postcard Travel Club uses storytelling to spotlight the immersive experiences that are curated by its partners. This storytelling showcases hand-picked destinations, its community, culture, food, history, nature, and more. To make the process seamless and widely acceptable to the consumers, it uses a new media format - the digital Postcard, containing narratives and experiences offered by the partner hotels and destinations. Each Postcard contains links to more information about the partner. Additionally, the Postcards also contain one or two interest-based tags which are used to index the Postcard and be found using the proprietary interest-based search engine. These Postcards can also be collected by members to help build their conscious luxury travel wishlist. The icing on the cake is, unlike other OTAs and search engines, Postcard Travel Club works purely on zero commission.

Conscious luxury travel - the new mantra

At Postcard Travel Club, the vision is to promote conscious luxury travel in a holistic manner. Postcard develops a range of products that educate people about conscious luxury travel and help them discover inspiration as well as suppliers that are value aligned. The key services of the platform include interest-based search engine that allows members to find experiences, properties, and tours that match their personal interests and values; resource-based directories, such as immersive experiences, boutique stays, and designer tours; and lastly destination experts and coaches that can help Postcard members identify and connect with the most aligned partners. Being community-first, Postcard Travel Club is always looking at finding innovative ways to bring people together in the off-line world as well. Going forward, the brand will also develop local chapters in cities to help the conscious luxury travel community come together.

Exclusivity is the key

Postcard Travel Club is an invitation only platform and partners are invited to join the club through affiliations with other value aligned industry groups or by referrals from existing partners. Some of the current industry partners include the Transformational Travel Council, The Long Run, and RARE India. This collaborative approach to growing the community has resulted in 250 properties joining the Postcard Travel Club from over 30 countries in the last 9 months. With the focus to create an inclusive and collaborative community, the brand is now looking to on-board partners such as destination management companies(DMCs) and travel coaches that represent different countries and interests. The brand is committed to its goal of establishing a sustainable business model that is not dependent on external funds. Its other initiatives include launching a concierge service, piloting the Postcard travel talks, and local meet-ups, and launching the local chapter programmes.

In a nutshell, Postcard Travel Club aims to bridge the discovery gap, and help more luxury travelers discover the idea of conscious luxury travel and grow the market share of this niche within the luxury travel sector. Conscious luxury travel is an impact sector where suppliers and consumers together empower local communities, serving a greater good, and Postcard Travel Club is at the core of this transforming journey - first in India, and then across the globe.