Postcard Travel Club: A Digital Postcard Redefining Conscious Tourism

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gifts his bat to this India pacer ahead of Test series

SIIMA 2024 full list of winners: Jailer, Dasara win big; Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Nani, Nayanthara bag top acting honours

Meet man who played for India in World Cup with Sachin, Ganguly; alcohol ruined him, then became Bollywood star with...

Sebi withdraws statement on 'unprofessional work culture' amid employee unrest, commits to...

Kolkata doctor rape, murder case: Protesting doctors accept Mamata Banerjee's ‘final’ talks invite on these 3 conditions

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gifts his bat to this India pacer ahead of Test series

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gifts his bat to this India pacer ahead of Test series

SIIMA 2024 full list of winners: Jailer, Dasara win big; Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Nani, Nayanthara bag top acting honours

SIIMA 2024 full list of winners: Jailer, Dasara win big; Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Nani, Nayanthara bag top acting honours

Kolkata doctor rape, murder case: Protesting doctors accept Mamata Banerjee's ‘final’ talks invite on these 3 conditions

Kolkata doctor rape, murder case: Protesting doctors accept Mamata Banerjee's ‘final’ talks invite on these 3 conditions

Shogun, The Bear, Baby Reindeer, and more: Where to watch Emmy 2024-winning shows on OTT

Shogun, The Bear, Baby Reindeer, and more: Where to watch Emmy 2024-winning shows on OTT

10 world’s richest sports leagues: Know where IPL ranks

10 world’s richest sports leagues: Know where IPL ranks

7 times Shraddha Kapoor amazed us with her talent

7 times Shraddha Kapoor amazed us with her talent

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

SIIMA 2024 full list of winners: Jailer, Dasara win big; Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Nani, Nayanthara bag top acting honours

SIIMA 2024 full list of winners: Jailer, Dasara win big; Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Nani, Nayanthara bag top acting honours

Maidaan director Amit Sharma says its Best Asian Film win is proof of its legacy: 'It will stay with people' | Exclusive

Maidaan director Amit Sharma says its Best Asian Film win is proof of its legacy: 'It will stay with people' | Exclusive

Who is Meghna Narayan, Siddharth's first wife? Said to have left actor after 4-year marriage due to his closeness to...

Who is Meghna Narayan, Siddharth's first wife? Said to have left actor after 4-year marriage due to his closeness to...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Postcard Travel Club: A Digital Postcard Redefining Conscious Tourism

Postcard Travel Club was conceptualized to showcase boutique properties, travel designers and unique destinations, and connect them with conscious travelers.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 04:52 PM IST

Postcard Travel Club: A Digital Postcard Redefining Conscious Tourism
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Travel today is less about the destination and more about experiences and turning this into reality is a unique platform. Postcard Travel Club, that brings to the forefront experts who are curating immersive experiences and collectively advancing responsible tourism has taken charge to solve this problem with a meaningful lens of conscious travel married with Luxury. Founded by Amit Jaipuria in 2020, the Postcard Travel Club was conceptualized to showcase boutique properties, travel designers and unique destinations, and connect them with conscious travelers. Solving the pain point of researching unique properties and suppliers,  identifying authentic information and also connecting with the right target audience, Postcard Travel Club aims to build a network of selective service providers and travelers who believe in conscious luxury travel in a holistic way.

Curating stories like none other

Postcard Travel Club uses storytelling to spotlight the immersive experiences that are curated by its partners. This storytelling showcases hand-picked destinations, its community, culture, food, history, nature, and more. To make the process seamless and widely acceptable to the consumers, it uses a new media format - the digital Postcard, containing narratives and experiences offered by the partner hotels and destinations. Each Postcard contains links to more information about the partner. Additionally, the Postcards also contain one or two interest-based tags which are used to index the Postcard and be found using the proprietary interest-based search engine. These Postcards can also be collected by members to help build their conscious luxury travel wishlist. The icing on the cake is, unlike other OTAs and search engines, Postcard Travel Club works purely on zero commission. 

Conscious luxury travel - the new mantra

At Postcard Travel Club, the vision is to promote conscious luxury travel in a holistic manner. Postcard develops a range of products that educate people about conscious luxury travel and help them discover inspiration as well as suppliers that are value aligned. The key services of the platform include interest-based search engine that allows members to find experiences, properties, and tours that match their personal interests and values; resource-based directories, such as immersive experiences, boutique stays, and designer tours; and lastly destination experts and coaches that can help Postcard members identify and connect with the most aligned partners. Being community-first, Postcard Travel Club is always looking at finding innovative ways to bring people together in the off-line world as well. Going forward, the brand will also develop local chapters in cities to help the conscious luxury travel community come together.

Exclusivity is the key

Postcard Travel Club is an invitation only platform and partners are invited to join the club through affiliations with other value aligned industry groups or by referrals from existing partners. Some of the current industry partners include the Transformational Travel Council, The Long Run, and RARE India. This collaborative approach to growing the community has resulted in 250 properties joining the Postcard Travel Club from over 30 countries in the last 9 months. With the focus to create an inclusive and collaborative community, the brand is now looking to on-board partners such as destination management companies(DMCs) and travel coaches that represent different countries and interests. The brand is committed to its goal of establishing a sustainable business model that is not dependent on external funds. Its other initiatives include launching a concierge service, piloting the Postcard travel talks, and local meet-ups, and launching the local chapter programmes.

In a nutshell, Postcard Travel Club aims to bridge the discovery gap, and help more luxury travelers discover the idea of conscious luxury travel and grow the market share of this niche within the luxury travel sector. Conscious luxury travel is an impact sector where suppliers and consumers together empower local communities, serving a greater good, and Postcard Travel Club is at the core of this transforming journey -  first in India, and then across the globe.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

Meet man, who secured AIR 2 in JEE, studied at IIT Bombay, got gold medal in Olympiad, worked with Google, he is...

Meet man, who secured AIR 2 in JEE, studied at IIT Bombay, got gold medal in Olympiad, worked with Google, he is...

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2024: Best Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with friends, family

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2024: Best Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with friends, family

Meet Indian queen, who spent Rs 830000000 in shopping, married one of the richest man in world, she was...

Meet Indian queen, who spent Rs 830000000 in shopping, married one of the richest man in world, she was...

Prashant Kishor makes BIG statement on liquor ban in Bihar, says 'will end it if...'

Prashant Kishor makes BIG statement on liquor ban in Bihar, says 'will end it if...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement