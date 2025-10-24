Post-Festive Body Care: Worried about skin and air damage from air pollution? Here’s how to protect them from toxic air

Rising pollution damages skin and hair by causing dryness, acne, dullness, and breakage. Protect yourself with antioxidant-rich skincare, deep-conditioning hair masks, gentle cleansing, and a nutrient-rich diet to combat free radicals and maintain healthy, glowing skin and strong hair.

As pollution levels continue to rise, especially in cities like Delhi, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) often reaches alarming levels, both skin and hair face significant challenges. Airborne pollutants release free radicals, unstable molecules that damage skin cells, accelerate ageing, and compromise the natural barrier that keeps the skin healthy. These harmful particles can also clog pores, trigger acne, cause pigmentation, and leave the skin feeling dry, irritated, and inflamed.

The effects aren’t limited to the skin. Hair and scalp also absorb pollutants, leading to dullness, dryness, increased hair breakage, and irritation. Over time, these factors can weaken hair strands and disturb the scalp’s natural balance.

Pollution and Hair Health

When pollution settles on the scalp and hair shaft, it strips away natural oils and proteins, leading to dryness and brittleness. To counter this damage, consider adopting a restorative haircare routine:

Deep condition weekly: Use a nourishing hair mask enriched with argan oil, shea butter, or coconut oil to restore moisture and softness.

Soothe the scalp: Opt for scalp treatments containing tea tree oil or aloe vera to calm irritation and reduce buildup.

Avoid overwashing: Washing your hair too often can deplete its natural oils, worsening dryness and frizz.

Limit heat styling: Frequent use of blow dryers and straighteners can intensify damage, so let your hair air-dry whenever possible.

Seek expert advice: Regular consultations with a dermatologist or trichologist can help tailor your routine to current environmental conditions

Skincare in Polluted Environments

Urban pollution can make skin appear tired and lifeless. To strengthen your skin’s defence, follow a consistent cleansing and protection routine:

Morning routine:

Start with a gentle cleanser containing soothing ingredients like aloe vera or green tea to remove impurities. Follow with a light, hydrating moisturiser that suits your skin type, and finish with a broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 50+) to shield against UV rays and pollution-induced oxidative stress.

Evening routine:

Cleanse twice at night: first with an oil-based cleanser to remove makeup and sunscreen, then with a mild foaming or gel cleanser. Apply a repairing serum and an eye cream to support overnight renewal. Keep your regimen simple to prevent product overload and sensitivity.

Extra care:

When stepping outdoors, use protective face masks to minimise direct exposure to dust and pollutants.

Choosing the Right Products

Selecting suitable products can make a huge difference in maintaining skin and hair health during pollution-heavy months:

Look for hydrating, antioxidant-rich formulations with ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, green tea, or hyaluronic acid.

Steer clear of alcohol-based toners, harsh exfoliants, and potent actives that can strip or irritate the skin.

Avoid heavy creams that trap dirt and pollutants on the surface.

Skip products with strong fragrances, as they can trigger sensitivity in cold, polluted air.

Nourish From Within

Topical care works best when supported by good nutrition. Include antioxidant-rich foods such as carrots, sweet potatoes, papayas, pumpkins, spinach, broccoli, and avocados in your diet. Omega fatty acids found in fish, nuts, and seeds help maintain the skin’s elasticity and scalp health. Additionally, stay well-hydrated with plenty of water, fresh juices, and soups to keep your skin supple and your scalp balanced.

Pollution may be unavoidable, but with the right care, its effects on your skin and hair can be minimised. A thoughtful combination of gentle cleansing, deep nourishment, sun protection, and healthy nutrition can go a long way in preserving your natural glow, even in the harshest urban conditions.