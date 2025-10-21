Post-Diwali smog got you coughing? Here’s how to protect and heal your lungs naturally

India's Astra Mk-2: A 200km+ challenge to China's PL-15
LIFESTYLE
Following Diwali, Delhi-NCR experienced a surge in toxic smog, with air quality reaching hazardous levels and posing serious health risks to residents.
A day after Diwali celebrations, Delhi-NCR woke up to a thick blanket of smog and severely toxic air. The Air Quality Index (AQI) dipped into the 'hazardous' range across most parts of the city, turning the festive glow into a health concern. Fireworks, combined with seasonal weather conditions, stubble burning and stagnant winds, have pushed pollution levels far beyond the safe limit, leaving the air heavy and the lungs gasping.
Even a single day of exposure to such polluted air can irritate your eyes, throat and lungs. It reduces lung function, triggers coughing and can worsen asthma or allergies. Over time, continuous exposure may increase the risk of chronic respiratory diseases, heart problems and even stroke. Children, the elderly, and people with asthma or weakened immunity are the most vulnerable and need extra care during this period.
The post-Diwali haze may linger for days, but simple, consistent precautions can go a long way in protecting your lungs and helping your body heal naturally.