LIFESTYLE

Post-Diwali smog got you coughing? Here's how to protect and heal your lungs naturally

Following Diwali, Delhi-NCR experienced a surge in toxic smog, with air quality reaching hazardous levels and posing serious health risks to residents.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 02:51 PM IST

A day after Diwali celebrations, Delhi-NCR woke up to a thick blanket of smog and severely toxic air. The Air Quality Index (AQI) dipped into the 'hazardous' range across most parts of the city, turning the festive glow into a health concern. Fireworks, combined with seasonal weather conditions, stubble burning and stagnant winds, have pushed pollution levels far beyond the safe limit, leaving the air heavy and the lungs gasping.

What smog does to your lungs and who’s most at risk?

Even a single day of exposure to such polluted air can irritate your eyes, throat and lungs. It reduces lung function, triggers coughing and can worsen asthma or allergies. Over time, continuous exposure may increase the risk of chronic respiratory diseases, heart problems and even stroke. Children, the elderly, and people with asthma or weakened immunity are the most vulnerable and need extra care during this period.

Simple ways to protect and heal your lungs

  • Limit outdoor exposure: Avoid stepping out early morning or late evening when smog is at its worst. If you must go outside, keep it brief.
  • Wear a protective mask: Use an N95 or FFP2 mask, they can filter out harmful fine particles (PM2.5) that cloth masks cannot.
  • Keep indoor air clean: Use an air purifier with a HEPA filter if possible. Keep windows closed during peak smog hours and avoid lighting candles or incense indoors.
  • Soothe your system: Stay hydrated, rinse your nose with saline water and eat foods rich in antioxidants such as citrus fruits, turmeric, ginger and green leafy vegetables to support lung recovery.
  • Seek medical help if needed: If you experience persistent cough, chest tightness or breathlessness, consult a doctor promptly.

The post-Diwali haze may linger for days, but simple, consistent precautions can go a long way in protecting your lungs and helping your body heal naturally.

