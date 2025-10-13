Pooja Hegde birthday: How rich is South India’s highest-paid actress? Peek inside her multi-crore net worth, luxury cars, lavish lifestyle

On her birthday, Pooja Hegde’s glamorous lifestyle, luxury cars, and stunning homes take the spotlight, reflecting the life of one of South India’s highest-paid actresses.

As Pooja Hegde celebrates her 35th birthday today, we explore her journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of South Indian cinema’s highest-paid actresses. With a multi-crore net worth and a luxurious lifestyle including sea-facing homes and a stunning car collection, she continues to dazzle fans both on and off-screen.

Glimpse into Pooja Hegde’s lavish lifestyle

Pooja Hegde’s lifestyle reflects her success and love for luxury. She owns a beautiful 3-bedroom sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area, valued at around Rs 6 crore, and another property in Hyderabad worth Rs 4 crore. Known for her elegant fashion sense and sophisticated taste, she also enjoys travelling, high-end shopping, and fine dining, often sharing glimpses of her life with her millions of followers on Instagram.

Her car collection is equally impressive, featuring luxury vehicles like a Range Rover Vogue, Porsche Cayenne, Audi Q7, Jaguar, and a BMW 5-series sedan. These cars not only showcase her love for style and performance but also underline her status as one of the most successful young actresses in India.

Pooja Hegde’s net worth and earnings

In 2025, Pooja Hegde’s net worth is estimated at Rs 50 crore, with a monthly income of around Rs 50 lakh. Her wealth comes from a combination of acting in high-grossing films, brand endorsements, and public appearances. With over 27 million followers on Instagram, she is one of the most sought-after celebrities for brand promotions, reportedly earning about Rs 40 lakh per endorsement.

From her striking film performances to her luxurious lifestyle, Pooja Hegde continues to inspire fans across India. Her birthday is not just a celebration of another year but also a reflection of her hard work, elegance, and undeniable success in the entertainment industry.