Pongal 2023: WhatsApp messages, wishes, greetings and quotes to share with your friends and family

The festivals celebrated in our country are a symbol of unity in India's diversity. Be it any religion, province or state, every festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm. One such festival is Pongal, which is celebrated especially in Tamil Nadu, but people across the country do not miss wishing each other on this special festival. Let us tell you that every year Pongal is celebrated with great enthusiasm and pomp in Tamil Nadu.
This four-day festival is celebrated in the middle of January during the Tamil month of 'Thai'. It is during this time that rice and other main crops are harvested. According to the beliefs associated with this festival, people cook that rice with milk and jaggery in a clean earthen pot. After this add dry fruits etc. as per the requirement. This year Pongal festival will be celebrated from January 15 to January 18 i.e from today. People decorate their houses well. Many people also make Rangoli in the courtyard. You can also wish your friends and relatives on this special occasion through sms, messages, social media posts etc.
Pongal 2023: Wishes, Inspirational Quotes and Messages
- Wishing that the auspicious festival of Pongal brings you everlasting peace and joy. May you get the gifts of good health and prosperity on this day. Happy Pongal 2023!
- May this harvest festival diminish all your worries and fears from your life and fill your heart with calm and healthy thoughts. Happy Pongal 2023.
- Let the warmth of the auspicious festival of Pongal fill your home with joy. Have a wonderful Pongal.
- Hope you rejoice in the charm of your tradition! Wish you & your family a very Happy Bogi Pongal, Pongal, Mattu Pongal!
- May the sun bring you and your loved ones the rays of joy and happiness. Wishing you and your loved ones a joyous Pongal 2023.
- I wish this Pongal connects you to the brightest of moments. May you reach new heights on this auspicious occasio. Here’s wishing you a very happy Pongal.
- Pongal is here, an occasion that will mark joy and happiness. So let’s celebrate this season with full enthusiasm & energy. Happy Pongal 2023!
- On this bounteous occasion, May happiness comes to you in all abundance. Happy Pongal 2023!
- May Parvati shower her blessings, May Lord Ganesha gives his praisings, May all harvests get more yield and our cattle always help us in the field. Happy Pongal
- As you joyfully celebrate the festival of Pongal and welcome the harvest season, this greeting is being sent your way, to wish you everything, which the occasion is meant to bring. Have a Happy Pongal 2023
- We have all come in the world with a bright destiny. Let’s celebrate the day as the brightest days of our lives. May you all have a Happy Pongal!
- On this beautiful day, I wish that you may be able to receive the gift of God perennially and get every little thing that you have wished for in life. I wish you a prosperous and Happy Pongal 2023.
- I wish that this Pongal fills your life with love, happiness, prosperity, health and spirituality. Here’s wishing you a very Happy Pongal 2023.
- Celebrate this day with a heart filled with cheer and fervour. Sending my warmest greetings to you and your family this Pongal.
- Let us meet, greet, and eat together and celebrate this auspicious occasion. Wish you a very Happy Pongal 2023.