Pongal 2023: WhatsApp messages, wishes, greetings and quotes to share with your friends and family

Pongal 2023

The festivals celebrated in our country are a symbol of unity in India's diversity. Be it any religion, province or state, every festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm. One such festival is Pongal, which is celebrated especially in Tamil Nadu, but people across the country do not miss wishing each other on this special festival. Let us tell you that every year Pongal is celebrated with great enthusiasm and pomp in Tamil Nadu.

Also read: Pongal 2023: Know how the four days long Harvest festival is celebrated

This four-day festival is celebrated in the middle of January during the Tamil month of 'Thai'. It is during this time that rice and other main crops are harvested. According to the beliefs associated with this festival, people cook that rice with milk and jaggery in a clean earthen pot. After this add dry fruits etc. as per the requirement. This year Pongal festival will be celebrated from January 15 to January 18 i.e from today. People decorate their houses well. Many people also make Rangoli in the courtyard. You can also wish your friends and relatives on this special occasion through sms, messages, social media posts etc.

Pongal 2023: Wishes, Inspirational Quotes and Messages