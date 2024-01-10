Pongal 2023: Is Pongal on January 14 or 15? Know date, time, rituals, significance of this auspicious festival

Pongal is a popular festival celebrated in South India, which will be celebrated from January 15 to 18 this year.

Pongal, a jubilant harvest festival, is celebrated in southern Indian states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala. This festive occasion marks the conclusion of winter and heralds the onset of the harvest season, especially for rice cultivation. Falling around mid-January, Pongal aligns with the Tamil month of Thai. In South India, the festivity will be observed on January 15, 2024. Alongside paying homage to the sun, rituals also honor cattle, Indra (the rain god), and agricultural elements.

The Festive Span of Pongal:

Pongal extends across four days, each with its unique essence and customary observances.

The commencement occurs on Bhogi Pongal, where homage is paid to Indra, seeking favorable rainfall, joy, and prosperity. Evening rituals involve discarding old household items through a ceremonial bonfire.

Thai Pongal, the second day, expresses gratitude to the Sun god for the winter solstice. A special dish, particularly a sweet rice pudding known as "kheer," is prepared as an offering to the Sun.

The third day, Mattu Pongal, revolves around adorning and venerating cattle. It's a day for bull racing events and showing reverence to these animals.

The concluding day, Kannam Pongal, involves creating decorative rangolis at home entrances and fostering community spirit by exchanging greetings and sweets with neighbors to honor the festival.

Date and time:

This year, Pongal falls on January 15. The schedule for the four-day celebration unfolds as follows:

Bhogi Pongal on Monday, January 15: Sankranti Moment: 2:54 AM

Thai Pongal on Tuesday, January 16

Mattu Pongal on Wednesday, January 17

Kannam Pongal on Thursday, January 18

Rituals:

Pongal's traditions resonate with other regional celebrations like Govardhan Puja in North India and Chhath Puja in Bihar. The four-day festivity entails unique customs. The initial day involves thorough house cleaning and discarding unnecessary items. The subsequent day marks offering arghya (water offering) to the Sun god and presenting newly harvested rice as gratitude.

Pongal's Significance:

Pongal holds deep cultural significance, symbolizing gratitude for a bountiful agricultural yield and overall prosperity. It's believed to herald the Tamil New Year. Bhogi Pongal begins by expressing gratitude to Lord Indra for a fruitful harvest and auspicious rainfall.

Across the festival's days, there's reverence to the Sun god, animals, and tools used in farming, culminating in home adornment with flowers symbolizing wishes for happiness and prosperity. Pongal epitomizes thankfulness to the sun, nature, animals, and deities for a prosperous harvest, abundant light, and a joyful life.